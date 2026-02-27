BLUE ANT MEDIA ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2026 /CNW/ - Blue Ant Media Corporation (TSX: BAMI) ("Blue Ant" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held earlier today. A total of (i) 9,532,386 subordinate voting shares (being, approximately 43.5% of 21,903,466 subordinate voting shares as at the record date for the Meeting), each of which entitled the holder thereof to one vote per share at the Meeting, (ii) 12.5 multiple voting shares (being, 100% of the multiple voting shares outstanding), each of which entitled the holder thereof to 5,000,000 votes per share, and (iii) 75,000,000 restricted voting shares (being, 100% of the restricted voting shares), each of which entitled the holder thereof to 0.1 vote per share, were present or represented by proxy at the Meeting.

All matters presented for approval at the Meeting were duly authorized and approved, as follows:

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was appointed as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year, and the board of directors of the Company was authorized to fix their remuneration; and all of the management nominees were elected to the board of directors of the Company to serve for the ensuing year or until their successors are duly elected or appointed (details in table below).

Detailed voting results regarding the election of directors are as follows:

Name Voted For Voted Against (#)(1) ( %) (#)(1) ( %) Robb Chase 79,108,780 99.565 % 345,688 0.435 % Lisa Hsia 79,454,333 100 % 135 0 % Ellis Jacob 79,454,113 100 % 355 0 % Kevin Johnson 79,454,113 100 % 355 0 % Lisa Knutson 79,454,333 100 % 135 0 % Michael MacMillan 79,454,113 100 % 355 0 % Brad Martin 79,454,113 100 % 355 0 % Kent Sobey 79,454,113 100 % 355 0 % Richard Wernham 79,454,113 100 % 355 0 % Phyllis Yaffe 79,109,000 99.565 % 345,468 0.435 %

Note:

(1) The shares entitled to vote on the director election resolution consisted of the subordinate voting shares, restricted voting shares and multiple voting shares of the Company.

Further details regarding the above matters, including the report of voting results, are available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under Blue Ant's issuer profile.

Following the mailing of the proxy circular for the Meeting to shareholders of Blue Ant, David Lazzarato was appointed to the board of directors of the Company in connection with Blue Ant's acquisition of Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. Following the Meeting, the board of directors of the Company re-appointed David Lazzarato as an additional director of the Company.

About Blue Ant Media Corporation

Blue Ant Media (TSX: BAMI) is an international streamer, production studio, and rights-management business. The company operates a diverse portfolio of free streaming and pay TV channels internationally, including Love Nature, Cottage Life, Smithsonian Channel Canada, BBC Earth Canada, HauntTV, Homeful, and Love Pets, as well as the global SVOD service MagellanTV. Its studio business produces and distributes a wide range of premium content across key genres for streaming and broadcast platforms worldwide. Blue Ant Media is headquartered in Toronto, with a presence in Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Singapore, London, Washington, Sydney, Halifax, Ottawa and Vancouver.

