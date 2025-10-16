Blue Ant Media Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid

TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Blue Ant Media Corp oration ("Blue Ant" or the "Company") (TSX: BAMI), an international streamer, production studio and rights business, today announced that it has received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") respecting the establishment of a normal course issuer bid ("NCIB").

Under the NCIB, Blue Ant may, during the twelve-month period commencing October 20, 2025 and ending October 19, 2026, purchase up to 1,094,714 subordinate voting shares ("SV Shares") representing 5% of its issued and outstanding SV Shares. All SV Shares purchased by Blue Ant under the NCIB will be cancelled. There are 21,894,283 SV Shares issued and outstanding as of October 15, 2025.

Blue Ant's board of directors has authorized the NCIB because the board believes that, from time to time, the market price of SV Shares may be such that their purchase may be an attractive and appropriate use of corporate funds. The NCIB will provide Blue Ant with the flexibility to purchase SV shares as part of its disciplined capital management strategy which is designed to enhance shareholder value while maintaining a strong balance sheet. The actual number of SV Shares repurchased under the NCIB and the timing of future purchases of SV Shares will be based on market conditions, the price of SV shares, capital needs and other factors and shall be subject to the limitations set out in the TSX Company Manual.

Purchases made by Blue Ant will be made on the open market through the facilities of TSX and/or alternative Canadian trading systems, in accordance with applicable TSX and other applicable trading system rules. The actual number of SV Shares purchased under the NCIB and the timing of any such purchases will be at the Company's discretion. Daily purchases will be limited to 1,000 SV Shares, other than block purchase exceptions. The Company has not purchased any of its SV Shares within the last 12 months.

Blue Ant has entered into an automatic securities purchase plan ("ASPP") with its designated broker, Cormark Securities Inc., in connection with its NCIB to facilitate the purchase of SV Shares during times when Blue Ant would ordinarily not be permitted to purchase SV Shares due to regulatory restrictions or self-imposed black-out periods. Before entering a black-out period, Blue Ant may, but is not required to, instruct the broker to make purchases under the NCIB based on parameters set by the Company in accordance with the ASPP, TSX rules and applicable securities laws. The ASPP has been pre-cleared by the TSX. Outside of pre-determined blackout periods, SV Shares may be purchased under the NCIB based on management's discretion, in compliance with TSX rules and applicable securities laws. All purchases made under the ASPP will be included in computing the number of SV Shares purchased under the NCIB.

About Blue Ant Media Corporation

Blue Ant Media is an international streamer, production studio, and rights-management business. The company operates a diverse portfolio of free streaming and pay TV channels internationally, including Love Nature, Cottage Life, Smithsonian Channel Canada, BBC Earth Canada, HauntTV, Homeful, and Love Pets, as well as the subscription streaming service MagellanTV. Its studio business produces and distributes a wide range of premium content across key genres for streaming and broadcast platforms worldwide. Blue Ant Media is headquartered in Toronto, with a presence in Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Singapore, London, Washington, Sydney, Halifax, and Ottawa.

blueantmedia.com⼁Instagram⼁LinkedIn

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws in Canada.

Forward-looking information may relate to our future business, financial outlook and anticipated events or results and may include information regarding our financial position, business strategy, growth strategies, addressable markets, market share, budgets, operations, financial results, taxes, operating environment, business plans and objectives. Particularly, information regarding our intention to use corporate funds to carry out purchases subject to the NCIB, the number of SV Shares that will be repurchased under the NCIB (if at all) and our intention to implement the ASPP is forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "outlook", "financial outlook", "forecasts", "projection", "prospects", "strategy", "intends", "anticipates", "does not anticipate", "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, intentions, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding possible future events or circumstances, and are therefore subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, such information and statements involve risks and uncertainties. Material factors or assumptions that were applied in formulating the forward-looking information contained herein include, without limitation, assumptions regarding the future price of SV Shares, assumptions regarding the availability of corporate funds to complete purchases under the NCIB, as well as the expectations and beliefs of the Company, and its management and board of directors, as of the date hereof. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of material factors and assumptions is not exhaustive. Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within its control, and there is no assurance that they will prove correct. Consequently, there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments anticipated by the Company will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences for, or effects on, the Company, its shareholders, or the future results and performance of the Company. For additional information with respect to these and other factors and assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements made in this news release and the management information circular of the Company dated May 9, 2025 available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Company's issuer profile.

Readers, therefore, should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information and statements in this news release are based on beliefs and opinions of the Company at the time the statements are made, and there should be no expectation that these forward-looking statements will be updated or supplemented as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, and the Company disavows and disclaims any obligation to do so except as required by applicable law. Nothing contained herein shall be deemed to be a forecast, projection or estimate of the future financial performance of the Company.

SOURCE Blue Ant Media Corporation

For further information, please contact: Dervla Kelly, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Blue Ant, by email at [email protected] or Madeleine Cohen, Vice President, Corporate Planning & Investor Relations, Blue Ant at [email protected]