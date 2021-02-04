Bloombox Club UK expansion into Germany

Bloombox Club, which was acquired by the Company in November 2020, is expanding its popular indoor plant subscription platform to Germany. Bloombox Club will launch under the new domain, https://bloomboxclub.de/ in Germany and will offer the same features that made Bloombox Club successful in the United Kingdom. These features will include its plant subscription service, extensive indoor plant selection, plant care and self-care packages, and a wide variety of pots and accessories.

"We are really excited to be rolling Bloombox Club out into Germany," said Dr. Katie Cooper, Bloombox Club founder. "The German plant market is ripe for a player like Bloombox Club. More than that, for us as a business it makes sense as we will get the chance to attract new customers while using our current supply chain that is already set up to deliver into other European countries."

Dr. Katie Cooper founded Bloombox Club in the United Kingdom in 2015 after she saw positive results with clients after introducing plants to her therapeutic practice as a psychologist. Over the past few years, Bloombox Club has grown into a thriving business, has delivered over 55,000 plants to over 24,000 customers across the UK, and achieved a high 4.4 star rating on Trustpilot. Bloombox Club products are packaged in environmentally conscious material and delivered across the United Kingdom using courier firms.

Cooper and her team will continue to operate Bloombox Club as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, while leveraging the e-commerce and technical expertise of PlantX to drive higher conversions and accelerate expansion into Germany. PlantX continues to expand with its partnerships, brick-and mortar locations, and domains throughout Canada, the United States and the Israel.

"We truly believe in Bloombox Club and the importance of indoor plants as a vertical for our company," said Julia Frank, PlantX CEO. "It is remarkable to watch them grow their platform and expand into new and exciting territories."

Bloombox Club is a UK-based indoor plant and natural product shop and subscription company that brings indoors the great outdoors to boost its customers' health and well-being. Bloombox Club sources, curates, and tells the story of its indoor plants and superior natural products for the home and delivers them to its customers' doors. Bloombox Club has created an active community loyal to its brand by curating its products and educating its customers on the plants' genus and benefits.

As the digital face of the plant-based community, PlantX's platform is the one-stop-shop for everything plant-based. With its fast growing category verticals, the Company offers customers across North America more than 10,000 plant-based products. In addition to offering meal and indoor plant deliveries, the Company currently has plans underway to expand its product lines to include cosmetics, clothing, and its own water brand — but the business is not limited to an e-commerce platform. The Company uses its digital platform to build a community of like-minded consumers, and most importantly, provide education. Its successful enterprise is being built and fortified on partnerships with top nutritionists, chefs and brands. The Company eliminates the barriers to entry for anyone interested in living a plant-based lifestyle, and thriving in a longer, healthier and happier life.

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. The forward-looking information contained herein includes, without limitation, statements regarding the business and strategic plans of Bloombox Club and the Company.

By their nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release including, without limitation: the Company's ability to comply with all applicable governmental regulations including all applicable food safety laws and regulations; impacts to the business and operations of the Company due to the COVID-19 epidemic; a limited operating history, the ability of the Company to access capital to meet future financing needs; the Company's reliance on management and key personnel; competition; changes in consumer trends; foreign currency fluctuations; and general economic, market or business conditions.

Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's continuous disclosure documents which have been filed on SEDAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com . Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management on the date such forward-looking information is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

