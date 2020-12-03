BloombergSen Inc. Files Early Warning Report in Respect of Great Canadian Gaming Corporation

TORONTO, Dec. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - BloombergSen Inc. (the "Filer") announced today that it has filed an early warning report on Form 62-103F1 in respect of its beneficial ownership of, or control or direction over, common shares in the capital of Great Canadian Gaming Corporation (the "Issuer"). This news release is being issued, and the early warning report has been filed, in connection with the Filer's intention to resume filing alternative monthly reports in respect of its beneficial ownership of, or control or direction over, the common shares of the Issuer.

The Filer exercises control or direction over an aggregate of 7,631,156 common shares of the Issuer, representing approximately 13.85% of the current issued and outstanding common shares. Jonathan Bloomberg, Sanjay Sen and Lawrence Bloomberg, who are principals of the Filer, and their spouses may be considered to be acting jointly or in concert with the Filer. 61,690 common shares, representing approximately 0.11% of the outstanding common shares, are owned by principals of the Filer who act jointly with the Filer in connection with the control or direction over the above common shares. 7,569,466 common shares, representing approximately 13.74% of the outstanding common shares, are owned by the BloombergSen Partners Fund LP, the BloombergSen Master Fund LP, and are under the control or direction of the Filer and its joint actors.

The common shares of the Issuer are being held for investment purposes. Depending on market and other conditions, the Filer may from time to time in the future increase or decrease its ownership, control or direction over common shares of the Issuer. Following the filing of the early warning report, the Filer intends to immediately file an alternative monthly report in respect of its ownership of, or control or direction over, common shares of the Issuer.

A copy of the early warning report is available under the Issuer's profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Review (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com. For further information or to obtain a copy of the early warning report, please contact Sarah Shin at 416-594-9090.

The Filer's head office is located at 77 King Street West, Suite 4220, TD North Tower, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, M5X 1H1.

The common shares of the Issuer are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "GC" and its head office is located at 39 Wynford Drive, North York, Ontario, Canada, M3C 3K5.

SOURCE BloombergSen Inc.