The #1 Best-Selling Greens Powder in the U.S. Answers Canada's Call for Everyday Wellness

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 15, 2025 /CNW/ -- Bloom Nutrition , one of the fastest-growing wellness brands of the decade, is proud to announce its international retail debut in Canada. Starting today, Bloom's best-selling Greens & Superfoods Powder will be available at a majority of Walmart stores across Canada, marking a significant milestone in the brand's mission to make fun and functional wellness essentials accessible worldwide.

Bloom Nutrition Expands Into Canada With Walmart Launch

This expansion marks a new chapter for Bloom, building on a wave of explosive growth fueled by community demand and viral online momentum. Since its founding, Bloom has evolved from a bootstrapped startup into a category leader. Its signature Greens & Superfoods supplement is now the #1 greens powder in the U.S., available online and at all major retailers, with over 12 billion views across TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube - and now extending its reach to Canada.

"Our community in Canada has been asking to find Bloom in stores for a long time, and we're so excited to finally make it happen," said Mari Llewellyn, Co-Founder of Bloom Nutrition. "Bringing our Greens & Superfoods Powder to Walmart stores in Canada means we get to share the product that started it all - and help even more people bloom into their best selves."

Since going viral on TikTok in 2021, Bloom Greens & Superfoods Powder has become a cultural phenomenon, lauded for its craveable taste and powerful benefits. More than just a greens drink, Bloom Greens is a daily wellness essential, packed with over 30 high-quality ingredients including organic superfoods, prebiotics, probiotics, digestive enzymes, adaptogens, and antioxidants - all working together to support gut health, reduce bloating, and boost energy.

"Our Greens & Superfoods Powder has been a cornerstone of Bloom's growth and retail success," said Joel Contartese, Director of International Marketing at Bloom Nutrition. "Expanding into Canada represents an important step in bringing our modern approach to wellness to new markets and strengthening Bloom's presence on a global scale."

As part of the Canadian launch, three fan-favorite flavors - Strawberry Kiwi, Mango and Berry - will be available at over 300 Walmart stores. Each is dairy-free, gluten-free, non-GMO, sugar-free, keto-friendly, and plant-based, offering a refreshing, easy-to-drink experience that fits virtually every lifestyle.

This Canadian rollout cements Bloom's place as a leading voice in modern wellness. With a fast-growing retail footprint, unmatched digital influence, and a passionate global community, Bloom is setting the tone for the next era of health and wellness in North America and beyond.

Bloom Greens & Superfoods Powder is now available at Walmart stores across Canada and online. To find a store near you or shop online, visit walmart.ca . For more information, visit bloomnu.com and follow @bloomsupps on Instagram and @bloomnu on TikTok.

About Bloom Nutrition

Bloom Nutrition is on a mission to help everyone bloom into their best selves with high-quality health supplements reimagined with flavor and function. After hitting rock bottom mentally and physically, co-founder Mari Llewellyn turned to fitness, losing over 90 pounds and transforming her life with the help of her now-husband, Greg LaVecchia. She was inspired to help others do the same, and with that mindset, Bloom was born. Founded in 2019, Bloom is redefining the health & wellness space with easy-to-use supplements designed to give your body the nutrients it needs to bloom.

Bloom's rapid growth includes successful product expansions, such as the Colostrum & Collagen Peptides, which sold out in four weeks, and Sparkling Energy Drinks, which grew to an 8-figure business in just six months. Bloom's community-driven approach and accessible branding have garnered a loyal Gen Z and millennial following across the nation. For more information, please visit bloomnu.com .

SOURCE Bloom Nutrition

Media Contact: Autumn Communications, [email protected]