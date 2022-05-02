Bloom Burton Opens the Market

The annual Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference brings together 60+ of Canada's premier publicly traded and venture-backed companies with the most promising pre-venture companies in the healthcare industry. This event attracts Canadian, U.S. and international investors who are interested in the latest developments in Canadian healthcare.

Bloom Burton & Co. is a firm dedicated to accelerating returns in the healthcare sector for both investors and companies. Bloom Burton and its affiliates provide capital raising, M&A advisory, equity research, business strategy and scientific consulting, as well as advisory on direct investing, company creation and incubation services. Bloom Burton Securities Inc. is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and is also a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF).

For more information, please visit: www.bloomburton.com/conference

Date: Monday, May 2, 2022

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: Metro Toronto Convention Centre (North Building)

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Karen Li, [email protected]