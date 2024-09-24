Bloks.app Secures US$1.5M in Seed Funding Led by Storytime Capital and Mistral Venture Partners

Bloks.app Launches AI-Driven Agent to Free Investment Teams from Busywork, Letting Them Focus on What Really Matters

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Bloks.app, the transformative AI-powered platform designed to eliminate tedious busywork for investment teams, today announced the successful closing of a US$1.5 million seed funding round. Led by Storytime Capital and Mistral Ventures, the round also saw participation from the MaRS Investment Accelerator Fund and prominent angel investors, including Sébastien Marineau, VP at Apple, Scott Roberts, VP at LinkedIn, and Jeff Bonforte, former CEO of Grindr. The funding will be used to accelerate product innovation to empower more investment teams to elevate how they work.

Bloks.app, led by seasoned entrepreneur and venture capitalist Marc Gingras, was created with a clear purpose: to shift investment teams' focus away from repetitive tasks and toward identifying and building the next generation of successful startups. The platform's AI agent automates note-taking, CRM updates, meeting briefs, thesis matching, and investment memos, allowing teams to spend more time finding and nurturing the next big opportunity.

"When we started using Bloks.app, it became immediately clear that this platform is more than just a tool—it's a shift in how we operate. By taking busywork off our plates, Bloks.app allows us to concentrate on the human connections that drive successful investments. The potential for this technology to transform industries beyond venture capital and private equity is enormous," said Neil Grunberg, General Partner of Storytime Capital.

"The team behind Bloks.app has a history of creating products that resonate with millions of users worldwide. They have a track record of creating successful, venture-backed companies. In addition, Marc's experience in private equity and as a venture investor, speaks to his understanding of the industry and the problems they are solving," added Code Cubitt, General Partner at Mistral Venture Partners.

Explore Bloks.app's Exclusive Pilot Program

Bloks.app is currently piloting its transformative platform with over 20 leading VC and PE funds across North America. Select firms are being invited to join its Exclusive Pilot Program, offering forward-thinking teams a unique opportunity to embrace cutting-edge AI technology and redefine their investment processes.

Bloks.app is more than just software—it's a movement toward smarter, relationship-driven investing. With limited spots available, select VC and PE funds are invited to take advantage of this exclusive program, leveraging AI to free up more time to focus on finding and building successful portfolios.

For more information, visit www.bloks.app or contact Marc Gingras at [email protected] .

About Bloks.app

Bloks.app is rethinking how investment teams in Venture Capital and Private Equity work. By eliminating the tedious busywork in the investment workflow, we free teams to focus on discovering and nurturing the future's most game-changing companies. For more information, visit www.bloks.app .

Media Contact: Marc Gingras, CEO, [email protected], 1.613.716.7179