Blokees Announces Upgrade Brand Mission at 2026 Global Partner Conference

SHANGHAI, March 25, 2026 /CNW/ -- On March 25, 2026, Blokees, a global brand focused on assembly character toys, unveiled its upgraded brand mission -- "Inspire Creativity, Share Joy" -- at the 2026 Blokees Global Partner Conference, held under the theme "FORWARD, TOGETHER."

Zhu Weisong, Founder and of Blokees, said the upgrade to the company's brand mission is part of its long-term strategic development. Blokees will further improve product certainty, strengthen the BFC ecosystem, and accelerate the execution of its "Universally appealing; Stepwise pricing; Globally promoting" strategy.

Blokees products are designed around an "assemble–create–share" experience. After completing the assembly process, users can customize their models through painting, modification and scene creation, extending the play experience. This approach encourages users to move beyond simple assembly and share their creations with the global BFC (Blokees Family Creator) community.

Sheng Xiaofeng, President of Blokees, said the company's playability-driven system forms the foundation of its product strategy and defines the positioning of its two core categories -- Blokees Model Kits and Blokees Wheels. Products showcased at the conference included items based on globally recognized intellectual properties such as Ultraman, Kamen Rider, Transformers and Hatsune Miku.

This product framework allows Blokees to expand across major toy themes, including character-based and vehicle-based products, while continuously improving product experience and operational efficiency through user feedback and product iteration.

Blokees executives said the company will continue strengthening its core categories while exploring new series and products designed for broader audiences, including adult collectors. The company will follow an "80% core categories, 20% innovation" product strategy to balance category depth with new concept exploration.

Blokees also emphasized the growing importance of its global creator community, BFC (Blokees Family Creator), which empowers fans to showcase customized creations, photography, and original content inspired by the brand's products.

Ye Shanshan, Vice President of Brand Marketing at Blokees, further noted during the conference that BFC will continue to evolve toward greater professionalism and globalization. Moving forward, the platform aims to integrate competitions, experiential activities, exhibitions, and community interaction into a comprehensive creative ecosystem, providing creators worldwide with a unified stage to express, connect, and grow.

Looking ahead, Blokees plans to accelerate its global expansion while continuing to invest in product innovation, creator communities and partnerships to support long-term growth in the global toy industry.

SOURCE Blokees

Fay Fei, [email protected]