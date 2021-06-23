BlockFilm, the Canadian-based financing platform, accelerates independent media production financing through strategic partnership with TokenFunder

Groundbreaking OSC Exemption Order makes BlockFilm, powered by TokenFunder,

the leading blockchain-based film financing platform

TORONTO, June 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Launching today, BlockFilm Inc., a new producer-driven, Canadian-based platform incorporated in 2019, has obtained a world-first, trailblazing exemption order from the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) to launch 'tokenized' production financing opportunities for the content creation industry by leveraging TokenFunder, Canada's first regulated digital securities issuance and trading platform. The decision follows a rigorous process conducted by the OSC's LaunchPad team and will help investors in content production avoid multiple-year waits before monetizing their investment.

The decision allows BlockFilm to bring content producers together with accredited investors to finance independent media productions. The platform supports the creation of compliant digital financial instruments (security tokens) to fund and support project budgets. The security tokens (covering equity, debt and/or revenue share methods of financing) represent the underlying fractionalized ownership or debt instruments that provide content producers with unprecedented and efficient access to new sources of private capital.

An innovative new asset class for investors

BlockFilm has partnered exclusively in Canada with TokenGX, an Exempt Market Dealer operating its groundbreaking TokenFunder investing and security token issuance platform, to onboard and serve investors wishing to invest in BlockFilm content producers' security tokens.

Investments in BlockFilm projects are transferable among accredited investors. The TokenFunder partnership will allow this new level of liquidity in the content creation industry. Up until now, traditional film industry investors had to wait out the full lifecycle of a project's distribution path (seven to ten years, or even longer) to monetize their investment.

"We're excited about this partnership with TokenFunder. Backed by blockchain integrity, security and transparency, we are responding to challenges our industry has faced for decades," says Pauline Couture, Co-CEO of BlockFilm. "The BlockFilm solution is unmatched today and shows true global leadership from the OSC. BlockFilm will be transformational for both content producers and investors."

At the time of launch, BlockFilm's first 11 projects from Canada, Europe and the UK, aim to raise $19.1 million CAD in the next 4 to 6 months. With 50 projects in the pipeline and enormous ongoing interest, BlockFilm is looking for investments for more than 100 projects by the end of 2022, for a projected total raise of $175 million CAD over that time.

SOURCE BlockFilm Inc.

For further information: Catherine Heroux, [email protected]