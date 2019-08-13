Blockchain In Transport Alliance (BiTA-S) Elects Richard Greening Of The DDC Group Co-Chair Of Bill Of Lading (BOL) Working Group

The group was established by the standards development side of BiTA, referred to as "BiTA-S," with the mission to create a modern definition of "bill of lading" and an associated data structure specification that can be leveraged across all transport modes for supply chain stakeholders. Its participants are made up of subject matter experts from BiTA-member companies representing trucking (LTL and TL), rail, sea and air.

At a recent meeting, a vote was called by the existing chair, Josh Kolar, founder of Asset Balance Solutions, who announced that he would be stepping down from the Chair role. Two individuals, Bob Hitt of Salesforce, who was the former Chair, and Richard Greening of DDC were nominated for the position. After discussion, it was voted that Hitt would again assume the Chair position and Greening would serve as Co-Chair.

"Mr. Greening's experience leading the technology teams behind DDC, which is a global leader in freight back office solutions and currently processes more than 30% of all LTL bills in North America, will be a very valuable addition," said Patrick Duffy, President of BiTA. "BiTA-S looks forward to seeing this group thrive under their leadership."

According to Greening, "We are still in the infancy of what technology can provide. Having worked with industry bodies in the past, it is refreshing and very impressive to see what BiTA has managed to achieve in such a short amount of time."

Greening joins the BiTA-S group with a combination of technical expertise and deep industry knowledge in logistics and supply chain. With his original background in air freight, Greening has developed and deployed systems for freighter networks, freight forwarders, airside ground handling facilities and bonded warehouses. His personal track record in automation, innovation and analytics coupled with DDC's thirty years in data capture, business process outsourcing and bespoke technology like DDC Intelligence , sets him up as a valuable thought leader for future operations in transportation.

"I'm thrilled that we have such talented individuals in these leadership positions," explained Duffy. "Their respective expertise will help to accelerate this working group's progress towards a bill of lading data structure for an era of blockchain-enabled supply chains."

Greening's first matter of business to the elected position is to ensure the group hits its component milestones and is in a position to support all freight sectors.

"As we have been working through the attributes and relationships needed for this standard, it has been very enjoyable hearing examples of scenarios and potential challenges in other freight sectors and discussing what these could be in the future," explained Greening. "We need to ensure we set a good example for other groups to follow."

About Blockchain In Transport Alliance

Founded in August 2017, the Blockchain In Transport Alliance (BiTA) has quickly grown into one of the largest commercial blockchain alliances in the world. Its nearly 500 members in over 25 countries collectively generate over $1 trillion in revenue annually. The member-driven organization is focused on driving the adoption of emerging technology. BiTA accomplishes this by developing industry standards; educating members and others on blockchain applications/solutions and distributed ledger technology (DLT); and encouraging the use and adoption of new solutions. To learn more, visit: https://www.bita.studio

About The DDC Group

The DDC Group is a worldwide network of business process outsourcing experts, powered by a global staff of over 7,000 professionals to service our clients in over 40 languages. As the #1 preferred back office partner of today's leading transportation companies, DDC's freight-focused division DDC FPO currently processes 30% of all LTL bills in North America and has delivered more freight business processing solutions than any other company – including Freight Billing, Rate Auditing, POD Processing, Track & Trace, Carrier Onboarding and more. The company's hybrid approach leverages innovative technology, proprietary workflows and subject matter expertise in a customizable framework to equip carriers and 3PLs with long-term cost containment and uncapped revenue potential. To learn more, visit: www.ddcfpo.com

SOURCE The DDC Group

For further information: Madison Conway, +1 (303) 674-0681 x 101, mconway@datacapture.com, http://www.theddcgroup.com/

Related Links

http://www.theddcgroup.com/

