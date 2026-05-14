Blockchain.com Unveils Highly Anticipated Crypto-Backed Loans, Bringing Borrowing To Crypto Holders Worldwide

The company launches in-house lending for global users starting at 1.9%, delivering one of the most competitive crypto-backed lending offers available

DALLAS, May 14, 2026 /CNW/ -- Blockchain.com today announced the global launch of Crypto-Backed Loans, a new lending product that allows crypto holders to borrow against their digital assets without selling them.

The launch marks a significant expansion of Blockchain.com's consumer and Wealth offering and positions the company as one of the first globally regulated crypto platforms to bring crypto-backed lending to clients at scale. Through its established international footprint, Blockchain.com is launching this product as crypto-backed lending surpasses more than $70 billion.

With rates starting as low as 1.9% per year, Blockchain.com is launching one of the most competitive crypto-backed lending offers available today. The product is available globally and is especially designed for large crypto holders seeking competitive pricing, high borrowing capacity, and a premium client experience.

"Crypto-backed lending has been one of the most requested products on our platform, and we see a major opportunity to become one of the leading players in this category," said Peter Smith, CEO, Founder and Executive Chairman at Blockchain.com. "Our advantage is that we are not entering this market from a standing start. We already have the liquidity, infrastructure, risk management, and client service capabilities required to serve some of the largest institutions and wealth clients in crypto. Now we are bringing that same foundation to a broader audience, with competitive rates and a clear ambition to expand aggressively and capture market share."

Crypto-backed loans allow users to use digital assets, including USDC, Bitcoin and Ethereum as collateral to access liquidity. For long-term holders, the product offers an alternative to selling assets to fund major expenses, such as property purchases, business investments, tax planning, or other high-value financial needs, while preserving future upside. Permissible uses vary across jurisdictions.

Looking ahead, Blockchain.com plans to expand into lending transfers for high-net-worth individuals. By leveraging the efficiency of blockchain infrastructure, the company aims to make crypto-backed credit an increasingly competitive alternative to traditional borrowing products.

The launch of crypto-backed loans reinforces Blockchain.com's position as a comprehensive financial hub. Operating across 70+ jurisdictions and having processed more than $1.2 trillion in transactions, Blockchain.com continues to expand its institutional-grade financial offerings while maintaining a focus on compliance, security, and transparency. To learn more, visit HERE.

About Blockchain.com

Blockchain.com is connecting the world to the future of finance. The global leader in crypto services helping millions across the globe access cryptocurrency. Since its inception in 2011, Blockchain.com has earned the trust of more than 94 million wallets and over 40 million verified users, and has facilitated over $1.2 trillion in crypto transactions. Visit Blockchain.com for more information.

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SOURCE Blockchain.com