Bliss Edwards promoted to Executive Vice President as SmartStop Self Storage continues to expand its Canadian presence

LADERA RANCH, Calif., Jan. 4, 2021 /CNW/ -- SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. ("SmartStop" or the "Company") today announced that Bliss Edwards will be promoted to Executive Vice President—Canada, effective immediately. The promotion follows SmartStop's continued expansion in the region, as well as Edwards' ongoing contributions to the Company's growing joint venture with SmartCentres in Toronto.

"Bliss has been instrumental to our growth across the Greater Toronto Area, and has played an active role in all aspects of our business in the region — from sourcing new opportunities to negotiating deals," said H. Michael Schwartz, Executive Chairman of SmartStop. "It is truly a pleasure to promote Bliss and we are looking forward to continuing to benefit from her deep understanding of the self storage industry and Canadian markets, as we continue to expand the SmartStop brand across Canada."

Edwards joined SmartStop as Managing Director – Canada in 2019, and has overseen all areas of Canadian property acquisitions and development, growing the pipeline of net rentable square feet fourfold. Edwards previously spent four years with Dymon Storage as the company's Senior Director of Development, and prior to that, spent 10 years in land use planning approvals with public and private organizations. Edwards holds an Honors Bachelor of Environmental Studies in Planning from the University of Waterloo and is a Registered Professional Planner.

About SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. (SmartStop)

SmartStop is a self-managed REIT with a fully integrated operations team of approximately 390 self storage professionals focused on growing the SmartStop® Self Storage brand. SmartStop, through its indirect subsidiary SmartStop REIT Advisors, LLC, also sponsors other self storage programs, including Strategic Storage Trust IV, Inc., a public non-traded REIT, and other private programs. SmartStop is the tenth-largest self storage company in the U.S., with approximately $1.7 billion of real estate assets under management, including an owned and managed portfolio of 149 properties in 19 states and Toronto, Canada and comprising approximately 100,000 units and 11.3 million rentable square feet. SmartStop and its affiliates own or manage 15 operating self storage properties in the Greater Toronto Area, which total over 12,000 units and 1.3 million rentable square feet. Additional information regarding SmartStop is available at www.smartstopselfstorage.com .

Contact:

Mark Barbalato

FTI Consulting

212.850.5707

[email protected]

SOURCE SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.smartstopselfstorage.com

