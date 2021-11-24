Blendtek Ingredients Inc. Announces New Head Office to Support Growth and Food Innovation

"The decision to build a new facility and undergo expansion was driven by our mission to fuel innovation in food, meet the growing needs of our customers and help address the market's current supply chain challenges," says Rob Bianchin, Blendtek's Vice President. "The investment will advance the development of new product formulations and significantly increase the production and distribution capacity of our ingredients and proprietary blends for domestic and international markets."

To support product development, a new Research & Development Lab and Test Kitchen have been constructed to focus on growing food categories including plant-based, gluten-free and sugar-reduced products, just to name a few. The processing facility will be Safe Quality Food (SQF) and Organic certified and accommodate both retail ready and larger format industrial packaging sizes. The facility has implemented new, advanced technology and equipment to increase production efficiency, food safety and traceability. For employee use, the building features a wellness and fitness area, multiple outdoor patios and collaboration rooms, as well as access to walking trails, community amenities and public transit.

Blendtek is currently hiring for positions in purchasing, production, warehouse and quality. Visit https://www.blendtek.com/meet-blendtek/join-our-team/ for details.

About Blendtek Ingredients Inc.

Blendtek is a premier ingredient solutions and product development company with a mission to challenge expectations and help fuel food innovation. Blendtek specializes in providing high quality organic and conventional food ingredients. From formulation and product design to strategic sourcing, manufacturing and packaging, Blendtek works collaboratively with industry partners to develop products fueled for success. For more information visit www.blendtek.com .

