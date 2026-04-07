Blend PR Celebrates Major Milestone with Third Korean Skincare Launch at Sephora Canada and Continued Growth as a Leading Beauty and Lifestyle PR Agency in Canada

TORONTO, April 7, 2026 /CNW/ - Blend PR, an award-winning beauty and lifestyle public relations agency in Canada, is proud to announce the successful launch of its third Korean skincare brand, IOPE, at Sephora Canada. This milestone follows the agency's highly successful introductions of HANYUL and AESTURA to the Canadian market, further solidifying Blend PR's reputation as one of the best PR agencies in Canada, specializing in global beauty and lifestyle brand expansion.

With over 16 years of experience, Blend PR has built a reputation as a leading beauty and lifestyle PR firm in Canada, known for delivering strategic, results-driven campaigns that connect brands with top-tier media, influencers, and consumers nationwide.

A Proven Track Record in Beauty and Lifestyle PR

Blend PR's expertise in launching and scaling international beauty and lifestyle brands in Canada is reflected in its work with globally recognized clients, including Olaplex, amika, The Inkey List, Henry Rose, Shapermint, F45, Studio Lagree, and Allergan (including Botox and Juvederm). These partnerships reflect Blend PR's experience bringing global brands to market and supporting their growth across beauty, wellness, fitness, and lifestyle sectors in Canada.

The addition of IOPE to Sephora Canada represents a continued partnership with global beauty leader Amorepacific and reinforces Blend PR's position as a leading beauty and lifestyle PR agency in Canada for global brand launches.

Within the broader skincare category, Korean skincare continues to lead global innovation, with increasing demand for clinically driven, results-focused formulations. As retailers like Sephora Canada expand their presence in this space, Blend PR's experience launching multiple Korean beauty brands positions the agency within this growing segment in Canada.

2025: A Year of Growth and Recognition

In 2025, Blend PR achieved several key milestones:

Expanded its team to 12 professionals, supporting continued growth across media relations, influencer marketing, and brand strategy

Became a certified LGBTQ+ Business Enterprise (LGBTBE) through the Canadian Queer Chamber of Commerce (CQCC), reinforcing its commitment to inclusive business practices and supplier diversity

Invited to join PR Boutiques International (PRBI), an exclusive global network of leading independent PR agencies

Continued its membership with the Canadian Public Relations Society (CPRS), reinforcing its commitment to industry standards and professional excellence

Opened a Montreal office to offer fully bilingual (English and French) PR services, complementing its established Toronto headquarters

These developments position Blend PR as a leading bilingual PR agency in Canada with strong capabilities across both national and Quebec markets, and plans for continued growth and expansion in 2026 and beyond.

Purpose-Driven and Community-Focused

Beyond client work, Blend PR remains committed to giving back through ongoing support of organizations such as the United Nations World Food Programme and The Shoebox Project.

The agency has also earned consistent 5-star reviews and industry recognition for its client service, creativity, and measurable results.

Message from Founder and President

"Our growth over the past 16 years has been intentional and grounded in strong relationships, thoughtful strategy, and a deep understanding of the Canadian market," said Chris Binet, President of Blend PR. "I'm incredibly proud of our team and what we've built together. Launching three Korean skincare brands at Sephora Canada is a significant milestone and a reflection of the trust our partners place in us. We've always believed in leading with kindness, equality, and meaningful work that resonates across media, influencers, and consumers nationwide, guiding everything we do."

About Blend PR

Blend PR is a Toronto- and Montreal-based public relations agency specializing in beauty, skincare, wellness, and lifestyle brands. Known for its expertise in Canadian market entry and brand growth, Blend PR delivers integrated PR strategies including media relations, influencer partnerships, events, and brand storytelling. The agency is recognized as one of the top beauty and lifestyle PR firms in Canada, with a proven track record of launching and scaling global brands.

For more information, visit www.blendpr.com

SOURCE Blend PR

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