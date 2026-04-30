Blazesoft Receives Third Consecutive Great Place To Work® Recognition as It Marks 10 Years

"This third consecutive recognition is especially meaningful as we celebrate 10 years of Blazesoft," said Pallavi Panjabi, Head of People and Culture at Blazesoft. "Over the past decade, we have worked intentionally to build a workplace where people feel welcomed, trusted and empowered to grow. This recognition belongs to our team and reflects the culture they help shape every day."

The recognition reflects a culture grounded in trust, belonging and celebration. According to the current Great Place To Work® profile, 99% of employees say Blazesoft is a physically safe place to work, 97% say they were made to feel welcome when they joined, and 98% say people celebrate special events and are treated fairly regardless of gender or sexual orientation.

Blazesoft's Great Place To Work® Canada profile also lists the company among the 2026 Best Workplaces™ for Young Talent, Best Workplaces™ with Most Trusted Executive Team, Best Workplaces™ for Women, and #24 in Best Workplaces™ in Canada 2026 in the 100-999 employee category. Earlier national placements of #15 in 2025 and #34 in 2024 in the less than 100 category underscore the consistency of Blazesoft's workplace achievements on the national stage.

Behind that recognition is a people-first culture shaped by diversity, shared experiences and steady growth. In 2025, Blazesoft highlighted a multinational workforce with more than 12 languages spoken across the organization and women representing 55% of employees, including half of senior leadership roles. The company also brings teams together through marathons, Tough Mudder and Spartan events, along with quarterly celebrations that recognize achievements, strengthen connections and reinforce a strong sense of belonging across the business

Beyond the workplace, Blazesoft is actively involved in the community, supporting charitable initiatives through sponsorships and donations to organizations such as Major Mackenzie Hospital, SickKids and the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation, to name a few. Among these efforts was a $250,000 donation to Mackenzie Health Foundation in support of the Woman and Child Program at Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital, helping enhance care for women, newborns and families through specialized NICU and inpatient spaces, advanced equipment, and innovative programs. Internally, the company also encourages a healthy lifestyle by investing in employee wellness initiatives, including gym equipment, weekly yoga classes, and healthy snacks.

To learn more about Blazesoft's certification, visit Great Place To Work® Canada profile.

To check out the complete 2026 results, visit Great Place To Work® Best Workplaces in Canada.

To view and apply for open positions, visit Blazesoft Careers.

About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Our mission is to help every place become a great place to work for all. We give leaders and organizations the recognition and tools to create a consistently and overwhelmingly positive employee experience, fostering cultures that are proven to drive business, improve lives, and better society. Our recognition is the most coveted and respected worldwide for elevating employer brands to attract the right people. Our proprietary methodology and platform enables organizations to truly capture, analyze, and understand the experience of all employees. Our groundbreaking research empowers organizations to build cultures that retain talent and unlock the potential of every employee. Our coaches, content, and community connect the boldest leaders, ideas, and innovations in employee experience. Since 1992, our Certification™, Best Workplaces™ Lists, and global benchmarks have become the industry standard, built on data from more than 100 million employees in 150 countries around the world.

About Blazesoft:

Blazesoft has established itself as a prominent service provider worldwide, providing services to well-known e-commerce and entertainment companies across North America. Blazesoft's bespoke services include a tailored approach to manage user experience, compliance, and product innovation. Founded on a vision to deliver high-quality solutions as a B2B service provider, Blazesoft is committed to becoming the number one choice for partners by maintaining the highest standard of Integrity, adapting to modern-age technology, and providing innovative solutions. Check out the website at www.blazesoft.ca.

SOURCE Blazesoft

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