Blast Media Print Earns a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS® Title for the Largest Flag Unfurled on a Mountain

The flag measures 160 metres wide by 80 metres tall -- roughly the size of two football fields -- and weighs approximately 3,400 pounds. It was installed on The Cut ski run at Grouse Mountain, where it is visible from across Metro Vancouver and from the air on incoming flights to Vancouver International Airport.

Blast Media Print handled the design and production of the flag and worked closely with Grouse Mountain on the on-site installation. The flag was manufactured in multiple sections, printed in panels and stitched together, with more than 100 people required to unfurl it. It is made of special weather-resistant fabric and is engineered to remain in place through Canada Day.

"I've lived and worked in Vancouver my entire life. This is my city," said Allan Louie, CEO and Founder of Blast Media Print. "As Vancouver prepares for one of the biggest international sporting events in its history, we wanted to create something that reflects the pride we have in this city and this country. Creating the world's largest Canadian flag was our way of celebrating Vancouver, celebrating Canada, and showing the world who we are."

The Record

A Guinness World Records adjudicator was present on-site to verify and confirm the record. The flag's dimensions surpass all previous records for flags unfurled on a mountain anywhere in the world, and it is the largest Canadian flag ever produced.

"I've spent my career helping bring big ideas to life, but this project was on another level," said Louie. "Standing there and seeing the world's largest Canadian flag on Grouse Mountain is something I'll never forget."

"The hard work of the team at Blast Media helped make this record come to life," added Quinn Louie, Owner and Director of Operations. "The planning, the precision, the refusal to back down from a massive logistical challenge -- that's all them. Not a bad milestone for a print company from Vancouver."

About Blast Media Print

Blast Media Print (Blast Media Inc.) is a large-format print and visual branding company based in East Vancouver, BC. Founded by brothers Allan and Quinn Louie, the company handles design, production, fabrication, and on-site installation for clients across North America -- from retail graphics and corporate signage to stadium-scale activations. To learn more or request a quote, visit blastmediainc.com or email [email protected].

High-resolution images and b-roll available upon request.

GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS® is a registered trademark of Guinness World Records Limited.

Record title: Largest flag unfurled on a mountain • Grouse Mountain, North Vancouver, BC • June 11, 2026

SOURCE Blast Media Print

Media Contact: Allan Louie, Founder & CEO -- Blast Media Print, T: 1 877-967-7468, E: [email protected], W: blastmediainc.com