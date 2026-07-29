BlackTusk Food Co.'s Fish Flavrin' Now Available in the Fishing Aisle at Canadian Tire Stores and Walmart Canada Coast to Coast

BlackTusk Food Co.'s Fish Flavrin' is now available in the fishing aisle at Canadian Tire stores and Walmart Canada from coast to coast, giving Canadian anglers easy access to premium fish coatings and seasonings where they already shop for their rods, reels, tackle, and bait.

TORONTO, July 29, 2026 /CNW/ -- BlackTusk Food Co. is proud to announce that Fish Flavrin' is now available in the fishing aisle at Canadian Tire stores and Walmart Canada across Canada. The nationwide rollout makes it easier than ever for anglers to complete their fishing trip in one stop--from catching fish to cooking the perfect shore lunch or family meal.

Created by anglers for anglers, Fish Flavrin' was built on one simple belief: the fishing trip doesn't end when the fish is caught--it ends around the dinner table. Whether you're preparing walleye, perch, bass, trout, crappie, pike, pickerel, or panfish, Fish Flavrin' delivers bold flavour, a crispy golden finish, and simple preparation that turns every catch into a meal worth sharing.

"Fishing has always been about more than just catching fish--it's about bringing people together around the table. Fish Flavrin' was created to help anglers turn every catch into a meal worth sharing, with bold flavours, a crispy finish, and simple preparation. We're excited that Canadians can now find Fish Flavrin' in the fishing aisle at Walmart Canada and Canadian Tire stores from coast to coast," said a spokesperson for BlackTusk Food Co.

Five Bold Flavours. One Incredible Fish Fry.

Original

The classic that started it all. Original delivers a light, crispy coating with perfectly balanced seasoning that enhances the natural flavour of fresh fish. It's the ideal choice for traditional shore lunches and family fish fries.

Cajun

Bold, smoky, and packed with Southern-inspired spices, Cajun brings just the right amount of heat for anglers who like a little extra kick. Perfect for walleye, bass, perch, and catfish.

Garlic

A rich garlic-forward seasoning that creates a savoury, crispy coating with incredible flavour. A favourite for everything from perch and pickerel to trout and bass.

Lemon Pepper

Fresh citrus and cracked black pepper create a bright, clean flavour that lets the quality of the fish shine through. Excellent for trout, whitefish, perch, and other delicate fillets.

Beer Batter

Creates a golden, crunchy coating while keeping every fillet moist and flaky inside. Perfect for classic fish and chips, backyard fish fries, or an unforgettable shore lunch.

From the Water to the Table

Inspired by campfires, cottages, and generations of Canadian fishing traditions, Fish Flavrin' celebrates the entire fishing experience--from the excitement of the catch to gathering around the table with family and friends. Whether you're enjoying a shore lunch at the lake or cooking fresh fillets at home, Fish Flavrin' helps make every meal one to remember.

Fish Flavrin' is now available from coast to coast in the fishing aisle at Canadian Tire stores and Walmart Canada across Canada.

About BlackTusk Food Co.

BlackTusk Food Co. develops premium food products inspired by the outdoors. Built for anglers, hunters, campers, and outdoor enthusiasts, the company's products are designed to bring people together over great food after a day outside. Fish Flavrin' is the company's flagship line of premium fish coatings and seasonings, delivering bold flavour, crispy texture, and an easy way to turn every catch into a meal worth sharing.

Website: https://www.blacktuskfood.com/

SOURCE Blacktusk Outdoors

Media Contact: BlackTusk Food Co., Email: [email protected]