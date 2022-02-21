BlackRock leads $1B plus investment fund fundraising in 2021

Average fundraising size has also gone up from $2.04 billion in 2019 to $2.23 billion in 2021.

All dollar ($) figures in Canadian dollar unless otherwise noted.

BlackRock leads all investment fund managers

BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited led with 7 funds for total fundraising of $16.49 billion. TD Asset Management Inc. ranked as second with 5 funds for $11.55 billion. Fiera Capital Corporation reported 4 funds for $6.23 billion.

RBC Global Asset Management Inc., BNY Mellon Asset Management Canada Ltd., and Canso Fund Management Ltd., rounded up the top 20 funds with 2, 1, and 1 fund(s) respectively.

Equity Funds lead in both number and total dollar

Equity Funds led with 9 funds for $16.84 billion. Fixed Income Funds and Money Market Funds raised $15.30 billion and $11.09 billion from 6 and 4 funds respectively. 1 Mortgage Fund raised $1.36 billion.

Ontario institutional investors lead in investment contributions

Of the $44.58 billion raised, investors, primarily institutional investors, from Ontario led total contribution with $27.77 billion while Quebec investors invested $10.35 billion. Alberta investors contributed $2.78 billion.

Investors from British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador contributed the remaining of $44.58 billion.

Summary Report

Summary report is available for download at https://www.financings.ca/reports

Methodology

Information is based on regulatory filings by Canadian and foreign issuers.

Ranking may change once new information become available following delayed filings.

CPE Analytics

With over 62,000 financing transactions and over 82,000 data points in its all financing database (financings.ca) (as of February 18, 2022), CPE Analytics, a division of CPE Media & Data Company, is Canada's only all financing data provider - private (angel, venture capital, private equity), public market (debt and equity), private and public investment fund, and IPO.

