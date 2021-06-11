Blackline Safety Virtually Opens The Market

Blackline is a global leader in connected safety technology that protects tens of thousands of workers across 70 countries, using safety wearables and Software as a Service. With a diversified focus on utilities, manufacturing, renewables, construction and heavy industry, Blackline empowers global enterprises with leading emergency response and evacuation management capabilities. As a key sustainable partner, Blackline works at the heart of digital transformation, supporting worksite optimization, workforce orchestration, overall efficiency and quality.

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact [email protected]. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET

Date: Friday, June 11, 2021

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: Virtually Broadcast

