Blackline Safety Virtually Opens The Market
Jun 11, 2021, 11:00 ET
TORONTO, June 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Cody Slater, Chief Executive Officer and Chair, Blackline Safety Corp., ("Blackline" or the "Company") (TSX: BLN), and his leadership team joined Berk Sumen, Head, Company Services, TMX Group, to celebrate the company's graduation from TSX Venture Exchange to Toronto Stock Exchange and open the market.
Blackline is a global leader in connected safety technology that protects tens of thousands of workers across 70 countries, using safety wearables and Software as a Service. With a diversified focus on utilities, manufacturing, renewables, construction and heavy industry, Blackline empowers global enterprises with leading emergency response and evacuation management capabilities. As a key sustainable partner, Blackline works at the heart of digital transformation, supporting worksite optimization, workforce orchestration, overall efficiency and quality.
For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact [email protected]. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET
Date: Friday, June 11, 2021
Time: 9:00am - 9:30am
Place: Virtually Broadcast
SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange
For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Heather Houston, Dalton Agency, Ph: 904.993.7237, Email: [email protected]
Share this article