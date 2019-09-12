Blackline Safety ranks No. 177 on the 2019 Growth 500

"The companies on the 2019 Growth 500 are truly remarkable. Demonstrating foresight, innovation and smart management, their stories serve as a primer for how to build a successful entrepreneurial business today," says Beth Fraser, Growth 500 program manager. "As we celebrate over 30 years of the Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies program, it's encouraging to see that entrepreneurship is healthier than ever in this country."

"Blackline's consistent and rapid growth has enabled us to place on the Growth 500 list for the seventh consecutive year," said Cody Slater, CEO and Chairman of Blackline Safety. "At this week's National Safety Council Congress and Expo in San Diego that finished yesterday, Blackline was presented with three awards from Occupational Health & Safety Magazine (OH&S) for Industrial Hygiene – Confined Space Safety, Industrial Hygiene – Software and Internet of Things categories. Our award-winning technology, combined with our 517% five-year growth, underscores our commitment to keeping industrial workers safe around the world through leading safety wearables, cloud-hosted software and data analytics."

About the Growth 500

For over 30­­­­­ years, the Growth 500 has been Canada's most respectable and influential ranking of entrepreneurial achievement. Ranking Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies by five-year revenue growth, the Growth 500 profiles the country's most successful growing businesses. The Growth 500 is produced by Canadian Business. Winners are profiled in a special Growth 500 print issue of Canadian Business (packaged with the October issue of Maclean's magazine) and online at Growth500.ca and CanadianBusiness.com. For more information on the ranking, visit Growth500.ca.

About Canadian Business

Founded in 1928, Canadian Business is the longest-serving and most-trusted business publication in the country. It is the country's premier media brand for executives and senior business leaders. It fuels the success of Canada's business elite with a focus on the things that matter most: leadership, innovation, business strategy and management tactics. Learn more at CanadianBusiness.com.

About Blackline Safety: Blackline Safety is a global connected safety technology leader. Providing comprehensive live-monitoring and wireless gas detection, we help teams working in hazardous environments respond to emergencies in real-time and manage efficient evacuations, accounting for everyone's safety along the way. With millions invested in technology research and development, Blackline Safety is recognized for quality and innovation. Our talented team of designers and engineers create and manufacture in-house — from wearable technology and personal gas detectors to cloud-hosted infrastructure and web-based interfaces for global industry. We deliver the first turn-key, work-anywhere, connected safety monitoring solution with gas detection, 3G wireless, satellite communications, two-way speakerphone, push-to-talk, location-enabled data analytics and live monitoring to meet the demanding safety challenges and increase productivity of organizations in over 100 countries. For more information, visit www.BlacklineSafety.com.

