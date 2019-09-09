Blackline Safety expands digital transformation suite with true 'time-on-tool' evaluation

"With the need to accomplish more with finite resources, many of our customers are looking to assess 'time-on-tool' — a valuable worker productivity metric. Until now, this term was more aspirational, being difficult to comprehensively measure, let alone optimize," said Sean Stinson, VP Sales and Product Management . "Blackline is the first connected worker technology partner to make time-on-tool measurement a reality, while simultaneously keeping teams safe."

G7 ToolTag is a small, self-powered device for attaching to tools and equipment that uses Bluetooth to broadcast its presence and works with Blackline's G7 ecosystem of employee wearables and cloud-connected software. Employee-worn G7c cellular-connected devices monitor worker safety while reporting nearby G7 ToolTag locations to the Blackline Safety Cloud. Within Blackline's online user portal, project managers can make informed decisions based on scheduled project tasks, taking into consideration the location of workers, tools and equipment.

Supporting G7 ToolTag, Blackline's new Blackline Vision team provides the technology, software and resources to monitor asset and employee locations, plus their movement patterns. This information can be used to optimize schedules, workflows, equipment usage and storage locations.

With assistance from Blackline's in-house team of data scientists, Blackline Vision can integrate with project management software including Oracle Primavera P6 or SAP. Each project task can be location-enabled within the project plan, making it easy to generate proactive notifications if tasks will be delayed due to insufficient travel time between tasks or the required equipment is not present.

At the NSC 2019 Congress and Expo that runs from Sept. 9–11 in San Diego, Blackline will preview G7 ToolTag alongside its new Blackline Vision program. Visit booth no. 3735 to meet Blackline's in-house Data Science team and see the future of time-on-tool and project management.

To learn more about Blackline Safety's connected portfolio, visit www.BlacklineSafety.com and follow Blackline Safety on Twitter @BlacklineSafety.

About Blackline Safety: Blackline Safety is a global connected safety technology leader. Providing comprehensive live-monitoring and wireless gas detection, we help teams working in hazardous environments respond to emergencies in real-time and manage efficient evacuations, accounting for everyone's safety along the way. With millions invested in technology research and development, Blackline Safety is recognized for quality and innovation. Our talented team of designers and engineers create and manufacture in-house — from wearable technology and personal gas detectors to cloud-hosted infrastructure and web-based interfaces for global industry. We deliver the first turn-key, work-anywhere, connected safety monitoring solution with gas detection, 3G wireless, satellite communications, two-way speakerphone, push-to-talk, location-enabled data analytics and live monitoring to meet the demanding safety challenges and increase productivity of organizations in over 100 countries. For more information, visit www.BlacklineSafety.com.

