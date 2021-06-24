BlackBerry Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results

-- Total company revenue of $174 million.

-- IoT revenue of $43 million.

-- Cyber Security revenue of $107 million.

-- Licensing & Other revenue of $24 million.

-- Non-GAAP loss per basic and diluted share of $0.05; GAAP loss per basic and diluted share of $0.11.

WATERLOO, ON, June 24, 2021 /CNW/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB;TSX: BB) today reported financial results for the three months ended May 31, 2021 (all figures in U.S. dollars and U.S. GAAP, except where otherwise indicated).

"This quarter we aligned the business around the two key market opportunities – IoT and Cyber Security. In IoT we are pleased with the strong progress of the auto business, despite global chip shortage headwinds. Design activity remains strong, the number of vehicles with QNX software embedded has increased to 195 million, and royalty revenue backlog grew by 9% year-over-year. Tangible progress continues to be made with BlackBerry IVY, including the launch of the IVY Advisory Council and the first investment by the IVY Innovation Fund," said John Chen, Executive Chairman & CEO, BlackBerry. "On the Cyber Security side, we announced two new significant product launches as part of our XDR strategy – BlackBerry Gateway and Optics 3.0. We continue to see strong pipeline growth for our new UES products."

First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Highlights

Total company revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 was $174 million .

. Total company gross margin was 66%.

IoT revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 was $43 million , with gross margin of 84% and ARR of $86 million .

, with gross margin of 84% and ARR of . BlackBerry QNX royalty revenue backlog increased from $450 million in Q1 FY21 to $490 million in Q1 FY22, a 9% increase year-over-year.

in Q1 FY21 to in Q1 FY22, a 9% increase year-over-year. Cyber Security revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 was $107 million , with gross margin of 57% and ARR of $364 million .

, with gross margin of 57% and ARR of . Licensing and Other revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 was $24 million as negotiations for the sale of a portion of the patent portfolio continue.

as negotiations for the sale of a portion of the patent portfolio continue. Non-GAAP operating loss was $23 million . GAAP operating loss was $58 million .

. GAAP operating loss was . Non-GAAP loss per share was $0.05 (basic and diluted). GAAP loss per share was $0.11 (basic and diluted).

(basic and diluted). GAAP loss per share was (basic and diluted). Total cash, cash equivalents, short-term and long-term investments were $769 million .

. Net cash used by operating activities was $33 million .

Business Highlights & Strategic Announcements

Volvo Group selected BlackBerry® QNX® operating system and hypervisor as foundation for its 'Volvo Dynamic Software Platform', to meet the needs of the 'whole truck'.

WM Motor, a Chinese electric carmaker, chose BlackBerry QNX to power its W6 all-electric SUV.

BlackBerry QNX and BiTECH Automotive (formerly Bosch Car Multimedia Wuhu Co. Ltd) jointly developed a digital LCD instrument cluster for Changan's UNI-K SUV.

BlackBerry QNX is now embedded in over 195 million vehicles, increasing from over 175 million vehicles last year.

BlackBerry launched BlackBerry IVY Advisory Council to drive use case generation using BlackBerry IVY™. Initial members include Geico, Cerence, HERE, Telus and Amazon.

BlackBerry's IVY Innovation Fund made its first investment in Electra Vehicles, a start-up that will use data from BlackBerry IVY in its AI-driven platform to optimize battery performance.

BlackBerry announced appointment of Mattias Eriksson as President of IoT business unit.

as President of IoT business unit. BlackBerry announced BlackBerry® Optics 3.0, its next-generation cloud-based endpoint detection and response (EDR) solution.

BlackBerry further built out Extended Detection and Response (XDR) strategy with launch of BlackBerry® Gateway, the company's first AI-empowered Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) product.

BlackBerry's AI-driven, prevention-first BlackBerry® Protect product demonstrated to block both DarkSide ransomware and Conti ransomware, even using the 2015 version of the product.

Outlook

BlackBerry will provide fiscal year 2022 outlook in connection with the quarterly earnings announcement on its earnings conference call. The earnings call transcript will be made available on our website and on SEDAR.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The tables at the end of this press release include a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used by the company to comparable U.S. GAAP measures and an explanation of why the company uses them.

BlackBerry Limited Incorporated under the Laws of Ontario (United States dollars, in millions except share and per share amounts) (unaudited) Consolidated Statements of Operations





For The Three Months Ended

May 31, 2021

February 28, 2021

May 31, 2020 Revenue $ 174



$ 210



$ 206

Cost of sales 60



58



63

Gross margin 114



152



143

Gross margin % 65.5 %

72.4 %

69.4 % Operating expenses









Research and development 57



48



57

Selling, marketing and administration 73



92



90

Amortization 46



45



46

Impairment of goodwill —



—



594

Impairment of long-lived assets —



22



—

Debentures fair value adjustment (4)



258



1



172



465



788

Operating loss (58)



(313)



(645)

Investment loss, net (2)



—



—

Loss before income taxes (60)



(313)



(645)

Provision for (recovery of) income taxes 2



2



(9)

Net loss $ (62)



$ (315)



$ (636)

Loss per share









Basic $ (0.11)



$ (0.56)



$ (1.14)

Diluted $ (0.11)



$ (0.56)



$ (1.14)













Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding (000s)









Basic 567,358



566,089



557,839

Diluted 567,358



566,089



557,839

Total common shares outstanding (000s) 566,248



565,505



555,623



BlackBerry Limited Incorporated under the Laws of Ontario (United States dollars, in millions) (unaudited) Consolidated Balance Sheets









As at



May 31, 2021

February 28, 2021 Assets







Current







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 339



$ 214

Short-term investments

364



525

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $9 and $10, respectively

153



182

Other receivables

26



25

Income taxes receivable

10



10

Other current assets

61



50





953



1,006

Restricted cash equivalent and restricted short-term investments

29



28

Long-term investments

37



37

Other long-term assets

15



16

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

59



63

Property, plant and equipment, net

46



48

Goodwill

850



849

Intangible assets, net

732



771





$ 2,721



$ 2,818

Liabilities







Current







Accounts payable

$ 22



$ 20

Accrued liabilities

164



178

Income taxes payable

8



6

Deferred revenue, current

208



225





402



429

Deferred revenue, non-current

57



69

Operating lease liabilities

85



90

Other long-term liabilities

6



6

Long-term debentures

715



720





1,265



1,314

Shareholders' equity







Capital stock and additional paid-in capital

2,834



2,823

Deficit

(1,368)



(1,306)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(10)



(13)





1,456



1,504





$ 2,721



$ 2,818



BlackBerry Limited Incorporated under the Laws of Ontario (United States dollars, in millions) (unaudited) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Three Months Ended

May 31, 2021

May 31, 2020 Cash flows from operating activities





Net loss $ (62)



$ (636)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:





Amortization 49



50

Stock-based compensation 7



13

Impairment of goodwill —



594

Debentures fair value adjustment (4)



1

Operating leases (3)



(3)

Other (3)



(1)

Net changes in working capital items





Accounts receivable, net of allowance 29



1

Other receivables (1)



(6)

Income taxes receivable —



(2)

Other assets (6)



—

Accounts payable 2



15

Accrued liabilities (14)



(18)

Income taxes payable 2



(7)

Deferred revenue (29)



(32)

Net cash used in operating activities (33)



(31)

Cash flows from investing activities





Acquisition of long-term investments —



(1)

Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (2)



(1)

Acquisition of intangible assets (6)



(8)

Acquisition of short-term investments (209)



(299)

Proceeds on sale or maturity of restricted short-term investments 24



—

Proceeds on sale or maturity of short-term investments 369



270

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 176



(39)

Cash flows from financing activities





Issuance of common shares 4



4

Net cash provided by financing activities 4



4

Effect of foreign exchange gain on cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash

equivalents 3



—

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents

during the period 150



(66)

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents, beginning of period 218



426

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents, end of period $ 368



$ 360



As at May 31, 2021

February 28, 2021 Cash and cash equivalents $ 339



$ 214

Restricted cash equivalents and restricted short-term investments 29



28

Short-term investments 364



525

Long-term investments 37



37



$ 769



$ 804



Reconciliations of the Company's Segment Results to the Consolidated Results

The Company reports segment information in accordance with U.S. GAAP Accounting Standards Codification Section 280 based on the "management" approach. The management approach designates the internal reporting used by the Chief Operating Decision Maker for making decisions and assessing performance of the Company's reportable operating segments.

The following table reconciles the Company's segment results for the three months ended May 31, 2021 to consolidated U.S. GAAP results:



For the Three Months Ended May 31, 2021

(in millions) (unaudited)

Cyber Security

IoT Licensing and

Other Segment Totals

Reconciling

Items

Consolidated

U.S. GAAP Revenue $ 107



$ 43



$ 24



$ 174



$ —



$ 174

Cost of sales (1) 46



7



6



59



1



60

Gross margin $ 61



$ 36



$ 18



$ 115



$ (1)



$ 114

Operating expenses















172



172

Investment loss, net















2



2

Loss before income taxes



















$ (60)



______________________________

(1) See "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures with the Nearest Comparable U.S. GAAP Measures" for a reconciliation of selected U.S. GAAP-based measures to adjusted measures for the three months ended May 31, 2021.

The following table reconciles the Company's segment results for the three months ended May 31, 2020 to consolidated U.S. GAAP results:



For the Three Months Ended May 31, 2020

(in millions) (unaudited)

Cyber Security

IoT Licensing and

Other Segment Totals

Reconciling

Items

Consolidated

U.S. GAAP Revenue $ 119



$ 29



$ 58



$ 206



$ —



$ 206

Cost of sales (1) 47



6



8



61



2



63

Gross margin $ 72



$ 23



$ 50



$ 145



$ (2)



$ 143

Operating expenses















788



788

Loss before income taxes



















$ (645)



______________________________

(1) See "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures with the Nearest Comparable U.S. GAAP Measures" for a reconciliation of selected U.S. GAAP-based measures to adjusted measures for the three months ended May 31, 2020.

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures with the Nearest Comparable U.S. GAAP Measures

In the Company's internal reports, management evaluates the performance of the Company's business on a non-GAAP basis by excluding the impact of certain items below from the Company's U.S. GAAP financial results. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures provide management, as well as readers of the Company's financial statements, with a consistent basis for comparison across accounting periods and is useful in helping management and readers understand the Company's operating results and underlying operational trends. In the first quarter of fiscal 2022, the Company discontinued its use of software deferred revenue acquired and software deferred commission acquired adjustments in its non-GAAP financial measures due to the quantitative decline in the adjustments over time. For purposes of comparability, the Company's non-GAAP financial measures for the three months ended May 31, 2020 have been updated to conform to the current year's presentation.

Readers are cautioned that adjusted gross margin, adjusted gross margin percentage, adjusted operating expense, adjusted operating loss, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating loss margin percentage, adjusted EBITDA margin percentage, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted income (loss) per share, adjusted research and development expense, adjusted selling, marketing and administrative expense and adjusted amortization expense and similar measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in the context of the U.S. GAAP results.

Reconciliation of non-GAAP based measures with most directly comparable U.S. GAAP based measures for the three months ended May 31, 2021 and May 31, 2020

A reconciliation of the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures for the three months ended May 31, 2021 and May 31, 2020 to adjusted financial measures is reflected in the tables below:

For the Three Months Ended (in millions)

May 31, 2021

May 31, 2020 Gross margin

$ 114



$ 143

Stock compensation expense

1



2

Adjusted gross margin

$ 115



$ 145











Gross margin %

65.5 %

69.4 % Stock compensation expense

0.6 %

1.0 % Adjusted gross margin %

66.1 %

70.4 %

Reconciliation of operating expense for the three months ended May 31, 2021 and May 31, 2020 to adjusted operating expense is reflected in the tables below:

For the Three Months Ended (in millions)

May 31, 2021

May 31, 2020 Operating expense

$ 172



$ 788

Restructuring charges

—



1

Stock compensation expense

6



12

Debenture fair value adjustment

(4)



1

Acquired intangibles amortization

32



33

Goodwill impairment charge

—



594

Adjusted operating expense

$ 138



$ 147



Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP net loss and U.S. GAAP basic loss per share for the three months ended May 31, 2021 and May 31, 2020 to adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted basic earnings (loss) per share is reflected in the tables below:

For the Three Months Ended (in millions, except per share amounts)

May 31, 2021

May 31, 2020







Basic

earnings

(loss) per

share





Basic

earnings

(loss) per

share Net loss

$ (62)



$(0.11)

$ (636)



$(1.14) Restructuring charges

—







1





Stock compensation expense

7







14





Debenture fair value adjustment

(4)







1





Acquired intangibles amortization

32







33





Goodwill impairment charge

—







594





Adjusted net income (loss)

$ (27)



$(0.05)

$ 7



$0.01

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP research and development, selling, marketing and administration, and amortization expense for the three months ended May 31, 2021 and May 31, 2020 to adjusted research and development, selling, marketing and administration, and amortization expense is reflected in the tables below:

For the Three Months Ended (in millions)

May 31, 2021

May 31, 2020 Research and development

$ 57



$ 57

Stock compensation expense

2



3

Adjusted research and development

$ 55



$ 54











Selling, marketing and administration

$ 73



$ 90

Restructuring charges

—



1

Stock compensation expense

4



9

Adjusted selling, marketing and administration

$ 69



$ 80











Amortization

$ 46



$ 46

Acquired intangibles amortization

32



33

Adjusted amortization

$ 14



$ 13



Adjusted operating loss, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating loss margin percentage and adjusted EBITDA margin percentage for the three months ended May 31, 2021 and May 31, 2020 are reflected in the table below.

For the Three Months Ended (in millions)

May 31, 2021

May 31, 2020 Operating loss

$ (58)



$ (645)

Non-GAAP adjustments to operating loss







Restructuring charges

—



1

Stock compensation expense

7



14

Debenture fair value adjustment

(4)



1

Acquired intangibles amortization

32



33

Goodwill impairment charge

—



594

Total non-GAAP adjustments to operating loss

35



643

Adjusted operating loss

(23)



(2)

Amortization

49



50

Acquired intangibles amortization

(32)



(33)

Adjusted EBITDA

$ (6)



$ 15











Revenue

$ 174



$ 206

Adjusted operating loss margin % (1)

(13%)



(1%)

Adjusted EBITDA margin % (2)

(3%)



7%



______________________________

(1) Adjusted operating loss margin % is calculated by dividing adjusted operating loss by revenue (2) Adjusted EBITDA margin % is calculated by dividing adjusted EBITDA by revenue

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited

