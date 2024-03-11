BlackBerry Named Frost & Sullivan Company of the Year in the Global Automotive Embedded OS Industry

WATERLOO, ON, March 11, 2024 /CNW/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) is proud to receive the Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Award for Company of the Year in the global automotive embedded operating system (OS) industry.

Frost & Sullivan's Company of the Year Award recognizes the market participant that exemplifies visionary innovation, market-leading performance, and unmatched customer care. The accolade recognizes BlackBerry as a "preferred vendor for embedded connected and autonomous vehicle solutions."

In its Best Practices Recognition evaluation, Frost & Sullivan highlights the technology, innovation, and customer support leadership delivered by the comprehensive BlackBerry® QNX® portfolio and team across automotive and wider embedded markets, including industry, medical, and robotics. The evaluation highlights how the QNX safety-certified solutions clearly accelerate strategic initiatives by customers and boost their development efforts.

Mattias Erikkson, President, BlackBerry IoT, said, "This award reinforces our vision and validates our approach to continually deliver safety, security, reliability and performance across increasingly complex and inter-connected embedded platform innovations. Our trusted QNX technologies allow customers to accelerate time to market and focus engineering resources where they can bring greater value and personalization to their own customers, providing cost savings and a monetization path."

Elizabeth Whynott, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan added, "With its QNX product line, BlackBerry addresses industry challenges through strong leadership focus, client-centric strategies, and best practice implementation. The company has earned a reputation for offering the best solutions in the automotive embedded OS market. With its strong overall performance, BlackBerry is well deserving of this Frost & Sullivan Global Company of the Year Award."

BlackBerry QNX works with leading OEMs, such as BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Stellantis, Ford, Toyota, Lexus, Audi, Porsche, and Volkswagen, as well as Tier 1 suppliers and start-up EV manufacturers worldwide. BlackBerry QNX technology is embedded in more than 235 million vehicles on the road today, powering over 290 vehicle models from 45 automakers.

In addition, BlackBerry QNX solutions are trusted by various industry leaders in aerospace and defense, industrial controls, medical, and rail and robotics.

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company's software powers over 235M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

