BlackBerry Introduces Cylance Assistant, the Next Level of Cybersecurity with Generative AI Capabilities

Easy-to-understand insights delivered on-demand to fortify your cyber resilience

WATERLOO, ON, April 30, 2024 /CNW/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced the general availability of Cylance Assistant, a generative AI cybersecurity advisor that will help organizations speed up decision-making and stop more threats faster with fewer resources.

"Cylance Assistant is not just a generative AI cybersecurity advisor; it's the ultimate one," declared Shiladitya Sircar, senior vice president, Product Engineering and Data Science at BlackBerry. "It helps thwart more threats and empowers your staff to make quicker, more informed decisions, catapulting your security operations to new heights. Cylance Assistant understands context because it knows where you are in your investigation, reducing time spent identifying and remediating risks in a single platform without incurring additional costs for the service."

Cylance Assistant brings together a set of advanced capabilities that leverage the power of Cylance AI to do more with less. These AI-driven features are built into the Cylance cybersecurity platform. Cylance Assistant provides fast, expert guidance and valuable recommendations to security analysts to enhance your security operations center. It simplifies complex cybersecurity issues by analyzing large quantities of data and combining it with our threat research to deliver recommendations in plain language. It virtually looks over the shoulder of each analyst to evaluate, interpret, and suggest the best course of action in real-time. Unlike competitor offerings, there is no need to step away from your workflow to ask a chatbot what you should do. The Cylance Assistant understands the context and provides expert guidance without asking. The result is quicker investigations and reasonable resolution of security threats.

With Cylance AI always available on demand, security analysts can now identify and block a broader range of threats, expedite investigations, and make rapid decisions. The introduction of Cylance AI, the industry's longest-running predictive AI, along with Cylance Assistant, empowers security teams to take complete control of their operations, outmaneuvering sophisticated threat actors who employ adversarial AI and polymorphic malware. Cylance Assistant uses privacy-preserved, responsible AI principles and doesn't share customer data to train models. It is included with CylanceENDPOINT to maximize your budget and simplify your operations.

BlackBerry's Cylance Assistant utilizes Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Generative AI service Amazon Bedrock to help organizations greatly enhance their cyber security operations and achieve better outcomes. Amazon Bedrock provides foundation model choice from leading AI providers via a single API for companies to build and scale generative AI applications.

"BlackBerry has a long-standing reputation for its innovative security solutions. Cylance Assistant is a great example of how Generative AI can help solve some of the world's most difficult challenges," said Matt Garman, AWS senior vice president of Sales and Marketing. "As BlackBerry continues to drive cybersecurity innovation, we're proud to offer them the most popular and advanced foundation models with Amazon Bedrock."

For more information about Cylance Assistant, please visit here.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company's software powers over 235M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

Media Contacts:

BlackBerry Media Relations

+1 (519) 597-7273

[email protected]

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited