BlackBerry Announces Election Results for the Company's Board of Directors

Jun 25, 2024, 16:19 ET
WATERLOO, ON, June 25, 2024 /CNW/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) announced today that the seven nominees listed in the company's management proxy circular dated May 3, 2024, for the company's annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 25, 2024, were elected as directors to serve until BlackBerry's next annual shareholder meeting or until their successors are elected or appointed. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Withheld
|
Philip Brace
|
226,606,506
|
85.23 %
|
39,264,057
|
14.77 %
|
Michael A. Daniels
|
190,158,008
|
71.18 %
|
77,004,356
|
28.82 %
|
Lisa Disbrow
|
250,697,034
|
93.84 %
|
16,465,330
|
6.16 %
|
John J. Giamatteo
|
250,859,357
|
93.90 %
|
16,303,904
|
6.10 %
|
Richard Lynch
|
241,036,329
|
90.27 %
|
25,985,939
|
9.73 %
|
Lori O'Neill
|
254,121,625
|
95.12 %
|
13,041,634
|
4.88 %
|
Wayne Wouters
|
246,814,693
|
92.38 %
|
20,347,668
|
7.62 %
About BlackBerry
BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company's software powers over 235M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.
BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.
For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.
Media Contact:
BlackBerry Media Relations
(519) 597-7273
[email protected]
Investor Contact:
BlackBerry Investor Relations
(519) 888-7465
[email protected]
SOURCE BlackBerry Limited
Share this article