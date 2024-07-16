BLACK SWAN GRAPHENE LAUNCHES ITS FIFTH GRAPHENE ENHANCED MASTERBATCH PRODUCT: HDPE FOR PACKAGING SUSTAINABILITY

TORONTO, July 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Black Swan Graphene Inc. ("Black Swan" or the "Company") (TSXV: SWAN) (OTCQB: BSWGF) (Frankfurt: R96) is proud to unveil its new Graphene Enhanced Masterbatch ("GEM"), GEM S27M, the latest innovation in the Company's GraphCore™-01 product line ("GraphCore"). This new offering is a 10% graphene nanoplatelet ("GNP") masterbatch in high-density polyethylene ("HDPE"), designed to deliver transformative benefits.

HDPE is renowned for its high strength-to-density ratio, making it ideal for packaging applications. When enhanced with graphene, HDPE exhibits improved mechanical properties, including increased strength and durability, ensuring better performance in demanding applications, notably in packaging and films, such as plastics bottles and garbage bags.

The introduction of GEM S27M marks a significant advancement in sustainable packaging. By blending this new HDPE masterbatch with recycled polyethylene ("PE"), Black Swan allows its customers to enhance material performance while demonstrating a commitment to sustainability.

Chris Herron, Vice-President of Research and Product Development of Black Swan, commented: "When polymers are recycled, some of the original properties are often reduced. The addition of small amounts of graphene, typically less than 1% loading, reinforces and enhances the original mechanical performance parameters."

GEM S27M is the fifth GEM of the GraphCore line of products and is available in large volumes with short lead-time. Black Swan also recently launched the following products, all issued from its GraphCore Powder (GC1004):

GEM X23M for use in Polypropylene, a commercial product typically used in the automotive industry for bumpers (fenders), interiors, battery casings and general packaging applications. The use of this Black Swan GEM can enhance impact resistance by approximately 20%; GEM S24M, also for use in Polypropylene, improves tensile properties typically in fibre applications, often used in textiles, ropes and composites; GEM D26M improves tensile properties of Polyamide Nylon 6, a versatile engineering plastic used in automotive under-hood applications, electrical component housing, seatbelts, industrial wire and cables; and GEM bB25L for use in thermoplastic polyurethane, typically used in applications such as fan belts, conveyer belts, mobile phone covers, cable covers, consumer goods and footwear. This Black Swan GEM enhances tensile strength and elasticity, resulting in a weight reduction of up to 25%, as demonstrated in specific applications.

About Black Swan Graphene Inc.

Black Swan is focused on the large-scale production and commercialization of patented high-performance and low-cost graphene products aimed at several industrial sectors, including concrete, polymers, Li-ion batteries, and others, which are expected to require large volumes of graphene. Black Swan aims to leverage the low cost and green hydroelectricity of the province of Québec as well as the proximity of the province's emerging graphite industry in order to establish an integrated supply chain, reduce overall costs, and accelerate the deployment of graphene usage. On March 27, 2023, Black Swan, Nationwide Engineering Research and Development Ltd. and Arup Group Ltd. ("Arup") announced strategic partnerships, establishing a fully integrated supply chain, and providing a turnkey solution for the construction and concrete industries. Arup is a multinational engineering consultancy headquartered in London, United Kingdom, with 18,000 experts working across 140 countries. Black Swan's graphene processing technology was developed by Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd. ("Thomas Swan") over the last decade. Thomas Swan is a United Kingdom-based global chemicals manufacturer, with a century-long track record and has been at the forefront of graphene innovation.

