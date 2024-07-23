BLACK SWAN GRAPHENE ENTERS DISTRIBUTION AND SALES AGREEMENT WITH BROADWAY

TORONTO, July 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Black Swan Graphene Inc. ("Black Swan" or the "Company") (TSXV: SWAN) (OTCQB: BSWGF) (Frankfurt: R96) is pleased to announce a Commercial Agreement (the "Agreement") with Broadway Colours Ltd. ("Broadway"), a leading United Kingdom based manufacturer of colour and additive masterbatches, plastic compounds, and rotational moulding powders. Broadway supplies moulders across the United Kingdom, Europe and internationally. Notably, their high-quality materials are specified by a number of multinational consumer goods companies for use in their branded packaging. This strategic partnership aims to accelerate the commercialization of Black Swan's graphene products by leveraging Broadway's technical expertise, manufacturing capabilities, distribution and market reach.

As part of the Agreement, Broadway will utilize Black Swan's graphene nanoplatelets (GNP) in the manufacture of their Graphene Enhanced Masterbatches ("GEMs"), bringing the remarkable benefits of graphene to their diverse customer base in plastic manufacturing. Both parties will leverage their commercial teams to advocate the benefits of GEMs in global markets, utilizing their research and development capabilities and application support. The Agreement includes provisions for joint marketing initiatives to promote the parties' revolutionary eco-friendly products.

Broadway will manufacture GEMs, aiming to achieve best-in-class market pricing and inventory management for existing customers and new prospects, servicing a variety of market sectors including consumer goods, packaging, automotive, construction, defense, marine and logistics. Their new product range will also include a bio-based polymer GEM, providing an eco-friendly alternative to existing products and set for widespread adoption throughout the industry.

Simon Marcotte, President and Chief Executive Officer of Black Swan, commented: "We are excited to partner with Broadway, a trusted name in the masterbatch manufacturing industry. This collaboration will enhance our ability to deliver high-performance graphene-enhanced products to a broader market, accelerating their adoption as we continue to roll out our commercialization efforts in Europe, North America and internationally."

Joe Maynard, Founder and Managing Director of Broadway, added: "Partnering with Black Swan represents a significant step forward in our commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions to our customers. We are excited to bring cost-efficient graphene enhanced masterbatches to market by integrating Black Swan's advanced graphene into our formulations, driving innovation, and meeting the evolving needs of various industries."

About Broadway Colours Ltd.

Broadway is a renowned manufacturer of masterbatches, plastic compounds, and rotational moulding powders, with over 25 years of experience. The company is dedicated to providing high-quality, customized materials to meet the unique requirements of plastic moulders serving many market sectors across the UK and Europe.

For more information, please visit: www.broadwaycolours.com

About Black Swan Graphene Inc.

Black Swan is focused on the large-scale production and commercialization of patented high-performance and low-cost graphene products aimed at several industrial sectors, including concrete, polymers, Li-ion batteries, and others, which are expected to require large volumes of graphene. Black Swan aims to leverage the low cost and green hydroelectricity of the province of Québec as well as the proximity of the province's emerging graphite industry in order to establish an integrated supply chain, reduce overall costs, and accelerate the deployment of graphene usage. On March 27, 2023, Black Swan, Concretene and Arup Group Ltd. ("Arup") announced strategic partnerships, establishing a fully integrated supply chain, and providing a turnkey solution for the construction and concrete industries. Arup is a multinational engineering consultancy headquartered in London, United Kingdom, with 18,000 experts working across 140 countries. Black Swan's graphene processing technology was developed by Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd. ("Thomas Swan") over the last decade. Thomas Swan is a United Kingdom-based global chemicals manufacturer, with a century-long track record and has been at the forefront of graphene innovation.

More information is available at: www.blackswangraphene.com.

