Black Pearl Provides Shareholder Meeting Update

VANCOUVER, BC, March 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Black Pearl Resources Corp. ("Black Pearl" or the "Company") announces that, in addition to the special meeting matters described in the Company's management information circular dated March 17, 2026 (the "Circular") in respect of a shareholders' meeting to be held on April 9, 2026 (the "Meeting"), certain annual matters for the financial year ended December 31, 2025 will be presented at the floor at the Meeting. These annual matters to be presented at the Meeting are:

to receive and consider the audited financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended December 31, 2025, together with the auditor's report thereon;

election of directors, being Hashim Ahmed, Denis Silva and Stephen (Scott) Dunlop, to be elected as directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until completion of the reverse takeover transaction involving Errington Metals Inc. (the " Errington RTO "), as described in the Circular; and

"), as described in the Circular; and DCML LLP be appointed as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year or until completion of the Errington RTO, as described in the Circular, and the directors be authorized to fix their remuneration.

As disclosed in the Circular, the special business to be determined at the Meeting include:

the number of directors to serve on the board of directors of the Company to be fixed at five (5), subject to the closing of the Errington RTO.

the following five (5) nominees to be elected as directors of the Company, each to hold office from the completion of the Errington RTO until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed: Matthew Gollat, Don Duval, Jens Mayer, Steve Filipovic and Rono Sinha.

Ernst & Young LLP to be appointed as the auditor of the Company, with the directors authorized to fix the auditor's remuneration, such appointment not to take effect until immediately following the completion of the Errington RTO.

the Company's Omnibus Incentive Plan, providing for the issuance of stock options, share units and deferred share units, reserving up to 10% of the outstanding issue from time to time, to be approved, subject to the completion of the Errington RTO.

The Errington RTO remains subject to a number of conditions, including receipt of all required regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSXV. There can be no assurance that the Errington RTO will be completed as proposed or at all. Further details regarding the Errington RTO and the matters approved at the Meeting are available in the Company's management information circular dated March 17, 2026, which is available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Black Pearl Resources Corp.

Black Pearl Resources Corp. is an exploration mining company based in British Columbia, Canada. The principal business of the Company is the exploration and evaluation of mining properties.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements and Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws in Canada. Forward-looking information may relate to the Company's future business, financial outlook and anticipated events or results and may include information regarding its financial position, business strategy, growth strategies, addressable markets, market share, budgets, operations, financial results, taxes, operating environment, business plans and objectives. Particularly, information regarding the Company's expectations of future results, performance, growth, achievements, prospects or opportunities or the markets in which they operate is forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "estimates", "outlook", "financial outlook", "forecasts", "projection", "prospects", "strategy", "intends", "anticipates", "does not anticipate", "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, intentions, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding possible future events or circumstances, and are therefore subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information may include, among other things, statements regarding the completion of the Errington RTO.

SOURCE Black Pearl Resources Corp.

Investor Relations: Hashim Ahmed, Interim Chief Financial Officer and Director, [email protected], (647) 970-4113