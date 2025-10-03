DALLAS, Oct. 3, 2025 /CNW/ -- Black Box®, a trusted provider of cutting-edge IT solutions, known for leveraging innovation and expertise in digital infrastructure, today announced a strategic partnership with Wind River, an Aptiv company and global leader in delivering software for the intelligent edge, to deliver next-generation intelligent edge and private cloud solutions across industries including industrial, manufacturing, retail, financial services, automotive, and telecommunications.

Black Box Partners with Wind River to Accelerate Intelligent Edge and Cloud Innovation

This collaboration brings together Wind River's advanced technologies--including Wind River Cloud Platform, with its unique workload migration capabilities, and eLxr Pro, with Black Box's global integration capabilities and customer-centric approach to help enterprises modernize operations and propel digital infrastructure transformation. Together, the companies aim to drive innovation and inspire excellence in every customer endeavor.

Wind River Cloud Platform is a production-grade, distributed Kubernetes solution for virtualized and containerized applications, along with time-saving orchestration, automation, and analytics tools. Cloud Platform enables companies to deploy and manage complex cloud architectures in the most mission-critical environments. Based on the open source, enterprise-grade Debian derivative eLxr project, Wind River's eLxr Pro brings commercial enterprise support and maintenance on top of the eLxr community distribution to help customers adopt scalable, secure, and highly reliable Linux solutions that address the complex challenges for cloud to-edge deployments.

As part of this partnership, Black Box has also entered into a separate agreement with Wind River under which the company will execute end-user customer agreements in multiple geographies.

Darrell Jordan-Smith, Chief Revenue Officer, Wind River, stated:

"Wind River Cloud Platform and eLxr Pro deliver the scalable, secure, and efficient infrastructure enterprises demand today, and by teaming with Black Box, we're unlocking that capability at scale. This partnership means customers gain faster access to proven, high-performance edge-and-cloud architectures, backed by trusted systems integration, operational support, and deployment reach. Quite simply – customers can accelerate innovation, reduce risk, and run smarter across the entire cloud-to-edge continuum."

Sanjeev Verma, President and CEO of Black Box, added:

"Wind River's technologies are transformative for the intelligent edge. Combined with our integration expertise, we are delivering future-ready solutions that drive efficiency, innovation, and new revenue streams. This partnership also marks Black Box's entry into hyperconverged and edge compute, positioning us at the forefront of digital infrastructure transformation while creating long-term value for our customers and shareholders."

The strategic partnership will focus on delivering:

Integrated intelligent edge, robust digital and cloud-native infrastructure

Secure, scalable private cloud deployments

Lifecycle automation and centralized orchestration

Support for virtual machines and migrations, containers, and AI workloads

Enterprise-grade Linux with long-term support and security

Together, Wind River and Black Box aim to empower enterprises with resilient, high-performance digital infrastructure tailored to their unique operational and regulatory needs.

For more information, visit www.windriver.com and www.blackbox.com.

About Black Box Ltd.

Black Box (BSE: 500463) (NSE: BBOX) is a global leader in digital infrastructure solutions, delivering network and system integration, managed services, and technology products to Fortune 100 and top global enterprises. With a presence across the United States, Europe, India, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America, Black Box serves businesses across financial services, technology, healthcare, retail, public services, and manufacturing.

Supported by a global team of around 3,500 professionals and strategic partnerships with leading technology providers, Black Box delivers end-to-end solutions in network integration, digital connectivity infrastructure, data centre buildouts, modern workplace solutions, and cybersecurity. Its Technology Products portfolio enhances business operations with cutting-edge solutions in AV, IoT, KVM, Networking, Infrastructure, and Cables.

For more information, visit www.blackbox.com

