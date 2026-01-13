Black Box Names Sameer Batra as Chief Business Officer to accelerate International Markets Growth

New leader to drive customer growth and revenue across India, ANZ, APJ, and MEA regions.

MUMBAI, India, Jan. 13, 2026 /CNW/ -- Black Box (BSE: 500463) (NSE: BBOX), a global digital infrastructure solutions provider, today announced the appointment of Sameer Batra as Chief Business Officer for the Global Systems Integration (GSI) business covering India and International Markets. This strategic appointment underscores Black Box's continued commitment to growth in India, ANZ, Asia-Pacific, Japan, and the Middle East & Africa by enabling large enterprises modernize and scale their digital infrastructure.

These regions are seeing strong growth driven by AI, cloud adoption, data center expansion, networking & collaboration technologies, rising cybersecurity needs, and Black Box is well positioned to support customers with integrated end-to-end solutions.

"International markets represent a significant growth engine for Black Box, driven by sustained infrastructure investments and strong customer demand," said Sanjeev Verma, CEO, Black Box. "Sameer's leadership will be critical in helping customers design, deploy, and manage their digital infrastructure, while accelerating partner-led innovation and business growth across the markets."

Sameer will lead Black Box's GSI international markets business, strengthening focus on priority industry verticals, and deepening customer and partner relationships. This includes helping customers redefine what it means to be infrastructure-ready, enabling them to modernize, scale, and secure their digital environments while advancing Black Box's ambition of building a $2 billion run-rate business.

Sameer brings more than three decades of experience in the global IT services industry. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President, Global Growth Office at Tech Mahindra, where he led strategic growth initiatives across multiple geographies. Prior to that, he held several senior leadership roles at IBM, driving growth and customer success across India and Asia-Pacific.

"As Enterprises across international markets increase their investments in digital infrastructure, Black Box, with its global presence and breadth of offerings is uniquely positioned to meet this demand," said Sameer Batra. "I am excited to join the outstanding Black Box team to progress the overall international business strategy and drive long-term value for our clients and stakeholders"

About Black Box Ltd.

Black Box (BSE: 500463) (NSE: BBOX) is a global leader in digital infrastructure solutions, delivering network and system integration, managed services, and technology products to Fortune 100 and top global enterprises. With a presence across the United States, Europe, India, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America, Black Box serves businesses across financial services, technology, healthcare, retail, public services, and manufacturing.

Supported by a global team of around 3,500 professionals and strategic partnerships with leading technology providers, Black Box delivers end-to-end solutions in network integration, digital connectivity infrastructure, data centre buildouts, modern workplace solutions, and cybersecurity. Its Technology Products portfolio enhances business operations with cutting-edge solutions in AV, IoT, KVM, Networking, Infrastructure, and Cables.

For more information, visit www.blackbox.com

