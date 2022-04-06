BJ Energy Solutions Enters into 3-Year Agreement with IOC for the Provision of Emissions Reducing TITAN Technology

"We are pleased to have the opportunity to expand upon our existing partnership with a like-minded customer focused on responsible and sustainable production of energy. Utilizing the TITAN technology, we look to build upon the exceptional operational efficiencies achieved to date, with the added benefits of lower emissions, diesel elimination, and lowering the overall carbon footprint of the completion operation in the Duvernay," said Warren Zemlak, CEO, BJ Energy Solutions.

At the core of BJ's next-generation fracturing fleet, the TITAN, is the direct drive 5,000 horsepower natural gas-powered turbine driven pump, capable of delivering one of the most efficient 'power to pump' combinations available. Fueled by natural gas, the TITAN supports the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, reduced costs, improved mobility, and reliable operations while meeting the most stringent noise reduction requirements across North America.

"We continue to make great strides with TITAN. The first 40,000 horsepower fleet has now been in operation for over a year in the high-pressure Haynesville Basin, completing over 1,600 stages and 5,000 pumping hours, including recording 500 pumping hours in March 2022. The TITAN Technology is earning its place as one of the premier Next Generation Fracturing Solutions in the market and executing our sixth long term contract is yet one more indicator that its value is being recognized," said Zemlak.

"BJ has been a long-time supporter of the Canadian Oil and Gas Industry and we are excited to add a second TITAN contract in Canada in partnership with a Leading Energy Company," said Zemlak. BJ Energy expects to have 4 TITAN Fleets in operation by mid-year 2022, with further expansion planned to support our growing customer base in 2022 and 2023.

About BJ Energy Solutions

With a rich legacy beginning in 1872, BJ has 150 years of technology innovation. Today, BJ's strategy is to champion sustainable products and emissions reduction through the investment, development, and commercialization of technologies that reduces carbon footprint. BJ's latest introduction of the TITAN technology platform supports the industry's endeavor to continually improve its environmental impact and social responsibilities. For more information, please visit our website at www.bjenergy.com.

