Bitzero Holdings Inc. Accelerates 70MW Power Expansion Plans at Norway Site and Announces FSE Listing

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 9, 2025 /CNW/ -- Bitzero Holdings Inc., (CSE: BITZ) (FSE: 000) ("Bitzero" or the "Company") the company redefining sustainable Blockchain and High-Performance Compute (HPC) data centers, announces that the next phase of its previously disclosed expansion program is underway at the Company's flagship data center site in Namsskogan, Norway. This expansion phase contemplates an additional 70 MW of installed capacity, which, if completed as planned, is expected to increase total site capacity to approximately 110 MW by September 2026, supplied entirely by hydro‑electric energy and nearly tripling the site's power consumption.

As part of the project, Bitzero plans to expand and operate an internal grid at the 132 kV level to enhance operational autonomy. The increased capacity is also expected to grow the site's exahash to approximately 7.0 EH/s, a significant step towards bringing Bitzero in line with some of the largest public miners in the industry. Simultaneously, it will significantly cut Bitzero's mining cost per Bitcoin, further reducing its already low breakeven point and boosting revenue by 3-4X, based on management's internal projections, however, actual outcomes will depend on a range of factors, including network difficulty, equipment performance, power availability and cost. The Company has ordered two high‑voltage 60MVA substations, commenced site preparation, and initiated procurement of certain long‑lead equipment in order to align with targeted delivery schedules and construction timelines.

"With the two high-voltage 60MVA substations ordered and delivery expected in the spring, crews have begun prepping the site, and we've already procured the other long-lead time equipment required to accelerate the timeline," said Bitzero's President and CEO Mohammed Bakhashwain. "Coming quickly on the heels of our Canadian Securities Exchange listing, this milestone is proof that we're on track to meet or beat our growth targets, enhancing our market position and driving shareholder value."

The Namsskogan site currently operates 40MW of capacity across 39 containers under favorable energy contracts, with an electricity cost of under US$0.04 per kWh. Bitzero's cost-effective, high-efficiency operation is a result of its unique approach to developing and leveraging renewable energy.

"I've said from the beginning that focusing on infrastructure investment is the smart move when it comes to high performance computing -- that an asset first strategy is the best way to capture maximum value, secure growth and minimize volatility," said high-profile Bitzero investor and world-renowned venture capitalist Kevin O'Leary. "Bitzero's 100% renewable energy supply not only makes it more sustainable, economical and community-friendly, but also a superior investment, in my opinion."

The Company is also pleased to announce that the Company's voting shares have been accepted for listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (the "FSE") and commenced trading on December 8, 2025, under the symbol "000". The Company's voting shares are now cross-listed for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") and the FSE.

The FSE is one of the world's largest and most liquid trading venues, providing access to a wide base of institutional and retail investors across Europe. The listing marks an important step in expanding the Company's market visibility and strengthening its international presence. By listing on the FSE, the Company expects to increase trading liquidity and broaden engagement with global investors.

Bitzero Holdings Inc. is a provider of IT energy infrastructure and high-efficiency power for data centers. The Company focuses on data center development, Bitcoin mining, and obtaining strategic data center hosting partnerships. Bitzero Holdings Inc. now has four data center locations in the North American and Scandinavian regions, powered by clean, low-carbon energy sources. Visit www.bitzero.com for more information.

