Bittrex Cuts USD Market Trading Fees as Low as 0 and Announces Euro Markets Are Coming This Summer

SEATTLE, June 12, 2019 /CNW/ -- For the first time in its history, Bittrex is offering lower trading fees on its US dollar markets. Additionally, Bittrex is announcing today that Euro markets are coming this summer, allowing fiat trading in Euros for the first time ever.

To celebrate the updates, for 1 promotional month Bittrex has lowered USD market fees all the way down to 0 maker and 0.15% taker (reduced by 100% and 40%, respectively). Qualifying accounts that have generated $30,000 or more in trading volume in any month across all markets (BTC, ETH, USDT, or USD) since joining Bittrex or Bittrex International will have USD market trading fees automatically lowered to the promotional rate. Upon completion of the promotional month, a new fee schedule with volume-based USD market fees will apply for qualifying accounts on both Bittrex.com and Bittrex International.

New or existing Bittrex accounts without a history of high volume may also qualify for the promotional USD market fees immediately. Accounts expecting to have a 30 day run-rate of $30,000 or more in volume across any markets at Bittrex if given the lower promotional USD market fees (0 maker and 0.15% taker) can request to be included here: https://bittrex.zendesk.com/hc/en-us/requests/new?ticket_form_id=360000426812

The promotion month (0 maker fees and 0.15% taker fees) ends on Wednesday July 3rd @ 5PM PT (July 4th 00:00 UTC). Every qualified account has received email communication sent directly to the email address on file for their Bittrex account confirming inclusion in the promotion.

About Bittrex.com

Founded in 2014 by three cybersecurity engineers, Bittrex.com is the premier U.S.-based digital asset trading platform, providing lightning-fast trade execution, dependable digital wallets and industry-leading security practices. Our mission is to help advance the blockchain industry by fostering innovation, incubating new and emerging technology, and driving transformative change. Bittrex, Inc. is not a regulated exchange under U.S. securities laws. Learn more at www.Bittrex.com.

About Bittrex International

Bittrex International operates a secure, reliable and advanced digital asset platform built on Bittrex's cutting-edge trading technology. Our mission is to be a driving force in the blockchain revolution, increasing adoption of this innovative technology around the world. Learn more at https://International.Bittrex.com.

