Bitmain to reveal world's first Big Data Analysis Report of Global Mining Farms during World Digital Mining Summit this October

SINGAPORE, Sept. 11, 2019 /CNW/ -- Bitmain - the world's top 10 fabless chipmaker - is set to release the world's first Big Data Analysis Report of Global Mining Farms during the World Digital Mining Summit (WDMS) on 8-10 October in Frankfurt.

The report will provide in-depth analysis and insights on the cryptocurrency mining industry - covering mining farms, to global electricity costs, site selection of mining farms and construction expenses - to help decision-makers have a more complete and comprehensive understanding of the market opportunities, risks and hurdles.

"Bitmain is proud to be leading research and development efforts in the cryptocurrency mining industry and this comprehensive big data analysis report is a successful outcome of it, thanks to our strength and experience accumulated in this industry," said Matthew Wang, Director of Mining Farm of Bitmain.

The agenda for the two-day summit features industry investment and innovation for the mining sector. Jihan Wu (Bitmain Co-Founder), John Ge (Matrixport CEO), Marco Streng (Genesis Mining CEO), and more than 30 industry leaders will gather to share their knowledge and insights of the industry.

Keynote speech topics include but are not limited to: Decentralized Digital Mining, Mining and Power Generation, Higher Efficiency of Mining Operations, New Trends in Digital Mining, Innovating in Mining - New Revenue Streams, Development of Miner Firmware, Modular Design and Construction of Data Center.

Participants of the WDMS can also expect panel discussions on Bitcoin Block Reward Halving and Traditional Finance and Crypto Finance Ecosystem, as well as networking dinners and opportunities of growing their network and business.

The full event agenda, guest list and ticket details for attendees can be found here .

Members of the press can apply for a pass by sending an email to media@miningconf.org

About Bitmain

Founded in 2013, Bitmain transforms computing by building industry-defining technology in cryptocurrency, blockchain, and artificial intelligence (AI). Bitmain leads the industry in the production of integrated circuits for cryptocurrency mining, as well as mining hardware under the Antminer brand. The company also operates the largest cryptocurrency mining pools worldwide - Antpool.com and BTC.com. Bitmain technology supports a wide range of blockchain platforms and startups.

About the WDMS

World Digital Mining Summit (WDMS) is the largest digital mining event of the year. It is a two-day cryptocurrency mining summit with a focus on delivering the latest industry insights, high-class networking, and knowledge exchange.

Started in 2018, WDMS was the first and foremost meet up designed by Bitmain that brought global miners, entrepreneurs, and fellow enthusiasts together all in one place. This global mining summit showcased the leading minds and decision makers, which drove and pushed the crypto mining industry into the future. This year, WDMS is back to discuss ideas on the future of digital mining, blockchain, and more.

