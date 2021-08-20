Bitmain Hosts Digital Mining Energy Conference to Promote Renewable Energy Mining in North America

The conference provides an ideal platform for miners and renewable energy providers to gather and build new partnerships in setting up future facilities that utilize green energy. Participating companies will showcase the latest technological trends to incorporate into new mining infrastructures.

The event will bring valuable insights which cover current data center operations, investment opportunities, building partnerships with renewable energy suppliers, new mining technologies, mining regulations, and more. DMC will be joined by Bit5ive, Foundry, and Compass mining, along with other top leading mining companies.

As the mining industry continues to expand and mature, more industries have taken an interest to become a part of the digital currency mining space. The event invites interested parties to join Bitmain and its partners in promoting the global expansion of green energy mining.

Learn more about the event through the event website: https://digitalminingconf.com/

Participating Companies:

Bit5ive, Foundry, Compass Mining, Compute North, Core Scientific, Marathon, Celsius, Gryphon Digital Mining, CleanSpark, Greenidge, Blockquarry, Asic Jungle, Applied Blockchain, Minerset, Cryptech Solutions

About Bitmain

Founded in 2013, Bitmain transforms computing by building industry-defining technology in cryptocurrency, blockchain, and artificial intelligence (AI). Bitmain leads the industry in the production of integrated circuits for cryptocurrency mining, as well as mining hardware under the Antminer brand. The company also operates one of the largest cryptocurrency mining pools worldwide-Antpool.com. Bitmain technology supports a wide range of blockchain platforms and startups.

SOURCE Bitmain

For further information: Nathaniel Yu, +86-13161412438