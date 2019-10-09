Bitmain announces two new Antminer 17 series miners at World Digital Mining Summit

"Our new Antminers are at the forefront of mining innovation. They each represent the future of its rig design and power efficiency. We remain committed to our research and development capabilities and will continue to improve our devices," said Mr. Wu at the WDMS.

By using dual tube heat dissipation technology, the miners have been designed so that the space between the air inlet to the air outlet has been reduced by 50%, improving heat dissipation effectively as well as reducing fan noise. Besides, a high temperature and fan abnormal protection mechanism has been built in to ensure the stable and safe operation of the miners.

Both Antminer S17+ and T17+ use the industry leading Exposed Die package solution and an optimized all-in-one design, making the models easily to be implemented and can adapt to mining farms of different sizes.

The Antminer S17+ and T17+ will be available for sale on Bitmain's official website according to the following timing:

Selling Time: 11 October 2019, 19:00 GMT+8

Delivery Time: 01- 10 December 2019

About Bitmain

Founded in 2013, Bitmain transforms computing by building industry-defining technology in cryptocurrency, blockchain, and artificial intelligence (AI). Bitmain leads the industry in the production of integrated circuits for cryptocurrency mining, as well as mining hardware under the Antminer brand. The company also operates the largest cryptocurrency mining pools worldwide-Antpool.com and BTC.com. Bitmain technology supports a wide range of blockchain platforms and startups.

About the WDMS

World Digital Mining Summit (WDMS) is the largest digital mining event of the year. It is a two-day cryptocurrency mining summit with a focus on delivering the latest industry insights, high-class networking, and knowledge exchange.

Started in 2018, WDMS was the first and foremost meet up designed by Bitmain that brought global miners, entrepreneurs, and fellow enthusiasts together all in one place. This global mining summit showcased the leading minds and decision makers, which drove and pushed the crypto mining industry into the future. This year, WDMS is back to discuss ideas on the future of digital mining, blockchain, and more.

