Bitmain Announces Specs for Next-gen Antminer S19 and S19 Pro Coming Soon

As for the Pro version, hash rates and power efficiency are further improved. The Antminer S19 Pro features a hash rate of 110 TH/s, while its other variant has a hash rate of 105 TH/s, both variations have an impressive power efficiency of 29.5+/-%5 J/TH.

The Antminer S19 series is equipped with a new generation custom-built chip from Bitmain, achieving a power efficiency as low as 23 J/TH. This was achieved by enhancing the circuit architecture, greatly improving power efficiency.

Utilizing the new APW12 high-conversion efficiency power supply, the Antminer S19 and S19 Pro achieve enhanced stability. New firmware also introduces faster startup speed and an intelligent control mechanism to ensure the best mining experience.

The next-generation Antminer 19 series showcases industry-leading technology from Bitmain, allowing miners to efficiently mine Bitcoin under the SHA256 algorithm. The new iteration of Antminers boasts superior performance, enabling miners to optimize earnings and is designed for better operations ensuring long-term operations.

As the Bitcoin halving approaches with the price of block rewards to be reduced, the Antminer 19 series safeguards miners for future mining.

The Antminer S19 series specifications is available on Bitmain's official website.

For further sales inquiries, please contact Bitmain's specified sales teams based on your region:

North, Central, South America:

Contact: [email protected]

Europe, the Middle East, and Africa & The Commonwealth of Independent States:

Contact: [email protected]

Asia Pacific:

Contact: [email protected]

About Bitmain

Founded in 2013, Bitmain transforms computing by building industry-defining technology in cryptocurrency, blockchain, and artificial intelligence (AI). Bitmain leads the industry in the production of integrated circuits for cryptocurrency mining, as well as mining hardware under the Antminer brand. The company also operates the largest cryptocurrency mining pools worldwide-Antpool.com and BTC.com. Bitmain technology supports a wide range of blockchain platforms and startups.

