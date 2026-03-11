BitGo invests in Ubyx and joins as a settlement agent to accelerate institutional digital asset infrastructure

Ubyx appoints BitGo B&T, N.A. as a settlement agent, expanding regulated digital asset acceptance across global financial institutions

NEW YORK and PALO ALTO,Calif., March 11, 2026 /CNW/ -- Ubyx Inc., a provider of clearing and acceptance infrastructure for tokenised deposits and regulated stablecoins, today announced a strategic investment from BitGo Ecosystem Holdings LLC ("BitGo Ecosystem Holdings"), an affiliate of BitGo Holdings, Inc. ("BitGo"). Ubyx also announced the appointment of BitGo Bank & Trust, N.A. ("BitGo B&T"), a subsidiary of BitGo and an OCC-regulated trust bank, as a settlement agent within the Ubyx network.

The partnership positions BitGo B&T as a core settlement partner within Ubyx's shared infrastructure for regulated digital assets. BitGo B&T's digital asset infrastructure will deliver institutional-grade custody and settlement services, enabling the secure movement of regulated digital assets between issuers and receiving institutions.

"Regulated digital asset infrastructure requires trusted institutional participants who can operate at the intersection of traditional finance and blockchain technology," said Frank Wang, Head of Fintech at BitGo. "Ubyx is solving a critical structural challenge by enabling multiple issuers and multiple receivers to transact seamlessly while preserving par-value integrity. By joining as a settlement agent and investor, BitGo B&T is supporting the infrastructure necessary for digital assets to scale globally within regulated frameworks."

Tony McLaughlin, CEO of Ubyx, said: "BitGo B&T brings deep institutional custody expertise and regulatory credibility to the Ubyx network at a time when banks and financial institutions are moving from digital money pilots to operational deployment. As an OCC-regulated trust bank and owned by a publicly traded company, BitGo exemplifies the type of institution that can support regulated digital assets at scale. This partnership demonstrates that institutional infrastructure providers recognize the need for shared clearing and acceptance networks as regulated digital assets enter mainstream financial flows."

The Ubyx model separates network coordination from custody and settlement execution. BitGo B&T's status as an OCC-regulated trust bank, combined with BitGo Holdings, Inc.'s position as a publicly listed company, reinforces Ubyx's strategy of anchoring digital asset infrastructure in regulated, systemically credible institutions rather than proprietary or closed ecosystems. This meets the operational, regulatory and governance standards expected by global banks and their supervisors.

The participation of BitGo Ecosystem Holdings as an investor, alongside BitGo B&T's role as an infrastructure and settlement provider, reflects growing institutional recognition that digital money infrastructure must solve the "many-to-many problem". This means connecting multiple issuers with multiple receivers in a neutral, scalable environment that preserves the singleness of money across digital and traditional financial systems.

Disclaimer: Stablecoins are not covered by FDIC or SIPC, or any other governmental or non-governmental insurance programs. Any loss of value or loss of the Stablecoins themselves may not be offset or reimbursed by insurance.

BitGo (NYSE: BTGO) is the digital asset infrastructure company delivering custody, wallets, staking, trading, financing, stablecoins, and settlement services from regulated cold storage. Since 2013, BitGo has focused on accelerating the transition of the financial system to a digital asset economy. BitGo maintains a global presence and multiple regulated entities, including BitGo Bank & Trust, National Association, a federally chartered digital asset bank. Today, BitGo serves thousands of institutions, including many of the industry's top brands, financial institutions, exchanges, and platforms, and millions of clients.

Ubyx was founded to enable the global acceptance of regulated digital money by connecting multiple issuers with multiple receiving institutions in a shared settlement environment. Ubyx supports the redemption of tokenised deposits and regulated stablecoins at par value and helps preserve the singleness of money across emerging digital financial ecosystems.

