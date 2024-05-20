Bitget Wallet Lists Ecosystem Token BWB on Native Launchpad, Seeks to Capitalize on Market Momentum

VICTORIA, Seychelles, May 20, 2024 /CNW/ -- Bitget Wallet, one of the largest multi-chain wallets, has announced that its official ecosystem token will be listed on its native launchpad from May 23, 18:00 (UTC+8). This move marks a significant milestone in Bitget Wallet's commitment to revolutionizing the digital asset landscape and providing users with unparalleled opportunities for growth and engagement.

Users who have accumulated at least $200 worth of transactions in the month of May on Bitget Swap, the wallet's native trading platform, will be eligible for the public round of the launchpad.

"For a project to launch its own token, careful and robust consideration of various factors have to be made," Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet comments. "A clear understanding of a project's unique value proposition on the market, together with a strong community to back it, are paramount requirements that need to be met before a token launch. We are satisfied that these conditions have been adequately met at this point in time, which have led us to this strategic move."

BWB Tokenomics

Following the recent conclusion of the BWB Points campaign, the BWB token, set to launch on Solana, Ethereum, and Base chains, will be capped at a total supply of 1 billion. 47% of this total supply will be allocated to the community treasury and 10% will go to investors, while 5% will be reserved for the pre-TGE (token generation event) airdrop.

Aside from community governance rights, BWB can also be used to cover gas fees on multiple chains, staking, and will qualify holders for future airdrops from Bitget Wallet. The token will soon make its way to the wallet's native launchpad.

Bitget Wallet Launchpad: Democratizing DeFi

Distinguishing Bitget Wallet from other wallets by providing new and innovative ways to improve the overall user experience has been a central focus of Bitget Wallet's development roadmap this year. By introducing a native launchpad, the wallet aims to provide an avenue for users to better discover new and upcoming projects that have been carefully vetted by the Bitget Wallet team. In doing so, not only will users be able to better capitalize on various "low risk, high return" opportunities in the DeFi space, it also empowers retail investors to follow smart money and trends in the industry.

"The democratization of investment opportunities is an important goal that we are working towards, as this allows users to participate in high-quality projects and strengthens the participation and reward mechanism of the entire ecosystem," Alvin says.

Being one of the first wallets on Web3 to integrate a native launchpad also means that users will be able to participate in leading projects right from the convenience of their Bitget Wallet mobile application. The launch of the platform's ecosystem token on its very own native launchpad marks a pivotal milestone in Bitget Wallet's aims to expand its global influence and deepen customer engagement.

