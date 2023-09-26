VICTORIA, Seychelles, Sept. 26, 2023 /CNW/ -- Bitget , the leading crypto derivatives and copy trading platform, has announced the launch of Smart Portfolio, an intelligent investment bot designed to boost returns. This is a groundbreaking addition to its platform that promises to empower traders and investors with dynamic portfolio management capabilities, allowing users to rebalance assets based on price fluctuations to earn higher profits.

Bitget's Smart Portfolio Bot Enables Sophisticated Crypto Trading For Users

The Smart Portfolio bot represents a quantum leap in the way users manage their digital asset portfolios. It is an intelligent bot that continually and dynamically rebalances positions within a user-selected portfolio of cryptocurrencies, ensuring a constant proportion of each coin is maintained. Smart Portfolio shifts allocations between cryptocurrencies in a user's portfolio as market values change. The bot will bank profits when asset prices peak and buy additional crypto when prices are low. This dynamic rebalancing aims to increase overall portfolio value over time versus simply holding assets.

Users can choose between two rebalancing modes tailored to their unique investment strategy: percentage-of-portfolio rebalancing and calendar rebalancing. Percentage-of-portfolio rebalancing is triggered when the percentage allocation of one or more coins deviates from the preset target by a threshold amount, due to changes in market capitalization. This helps maintain the desired coin proportions. Calendar rebalancing means time-based adjustments occur at fixed intervals to rebalance back to the preset allocations, if the percentages have drifted. The intelligent bot analyzes price momentum and volatility to determine the optimal times to rebalance under both modes. Its algorithms aim to maximize returns from portfolio rebalancing based on market conditions.

Smart Portfolio bot with dynamic rebalancing enables systematically buying low and selling high across the market's cycles. The key is to act swiftly to lock in gains from short-term price spikes before values fall back down. Then reinvest those freed-up funds into undervalued coins poised to rally. This mechanism can steadily increase the total quantity of cryptocurrency assets held over time.

There are often correlations between cryptocurrencies and sectors in the crypto market. When some coins rise in value, others may fall. Simply holding assets can miss major profit opportunities during these cycles. For example, if a few coins increase in price and then start to decline, some other coins may simultaneously begin rising. By taking timely action to sell the first coins near their peak and using those profits to buy the cheaper rising coins, investors can capture additional gains.

Smart Portfolio offers passive crypto investors a powerful new tool to enhance returns. The automated manager handles portfolio rebalancing so users can sit back as their holdings grow. Smart Portfolio streamlines profit-taking, allocation, and reinvestment using proven trading principles.

"The launch of our Smart Portfolio bot exemplifies Bitget's mission to keep providing innovative solutions that make crypto investing smarter. This automated portfolio manager aligns with our 'Trade Smarter' philosophy of leveraging technology to empower users. Beyond intelligent bots, we continue refining our platform with advanced features and services to help traders and investors thrive across different market conditions. Going forward, we are committed to keep raising the bar with more cutting-edge offerings to deliver an outstanding all-encompassing platform where people with all levels of crypto experience feel equipped to trade smarter", said Gracy Chen, Managing Director at Bitget.

Bitget recently hosted its inaugural flagship event, EmpowerX Summit . The summit welcomed nearly 1900 esteemed guests and announced the $100 million EmpowerX Fund during the event. The fund, focusing on an unwavering commitment to fostering ecosystem development, will primarily support the growth of regional exchanges, data analytics firms, and media organizations.

