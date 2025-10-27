Bitcoin Capital Summit highlights growing institutional demand for BTC-collateralized finance

Banks, fintechs, and investment funds convene at the Bitcoin Capital Summit in Lugano to explore Bitcoin's role as sound collateral in modern credit markets

LUGANO, Switzerland, Oct. 27, 2025 /CNW/ -- Bitcoin is no longer just a store of value or speculative asset. Around the world, a growing number of lenders, banks, and fintech platforms are experimenting with a new idea: using Bitcoin as the foundation for a safer, more transparent credit system. What was once a niche use case is becoming a real financial trend, one that could soon challenge traditional models of secured lending. In this emerging landscape, an overcollateralized Bitcoin loan may soon be considered less risky than a mortgage backed by real estate.

This shift was the focus of the Bitcoin Capital Summit, held in Lugano on October 23. The invite-only event - hosted by Fulgur Ventures, Blockstream, STOKR, Debifi and H100 - brought together institutional lenders, banking executives, investment funds, and Bitcoin builders to discuss how sound money can anchor sound finance. Speakers from PwC Italy, Sygnum Bank, Luzerner Kantonalbank, and other well known financial institutions examined how the transparency and global liquidity of Bitcoin are reshaping lending, custody, and compliance frameworks.

Adam Back, CEO of Blockstream, highlighted how the principles underpinning Bitcoin are beginning to influence institutional finance: "Bitcoin is becoming the foundation for a more transparent and secure credit system. By building institutional-grade infrastructure on Bitcoin, we're aligning modern finance with the principles of sound money."

The event highlighted the growing collaboration between traditional finance and companies building Bitcoin-based infrastructure, such as Blockstream, Ark Labs, and Debifi, all supported by Fulgur Ventures.

Preston Pysh, General Partner at Ego Death Capital, described Bitcoin's intrinsic advantages as collateral: "Bitcoin represents the purest form of collateral ever created: verifiable, transparent, deep liquidity, 24/7/365 global settlement, and immune to the distortions of rehypothecation. Building lending systems on overcollateralized, trust-minimized principles isn't just safer for lenders and borrowers, it's the foundation for a sounder financial future."

That bridge between Bitcoin's transparency and the rigor of regulated finance is already taking shape. Benedikt Koedel, Head of Credit & Lending at Sygnum Bank, explained how his institution integrates Bitcoin into its credit operations: "We treat Bitcoin not just as collateral, but as a pristine credit anchor inside a fully regulated banking framework, combining institutional risk controls with the flexibility of digital finance."

The Bitcoin Capital Summit confirmed Lugano's position as a hub for Bitcoin-based financial innovation. What began as an experiment in overcollateralized crypto loans is quickly evolving into a broader transformation of credit itself.

