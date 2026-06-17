Birlasoft's AI-Driven Capabilities Earn 'Enterprise Innovator' Recognition in HFS Horizons 2026 Report

Recognition highlights Birlasoft's AI-first infrastructure capabilities and platform-led approach to enabling intelligent, scalable, and resilient enterprise operations

NOIDA, India, PUNE, India and EDISON, N.J., June 17, 2026 /CNW/ -- Birlasoft Ltd (BSE: 532400) (NSE: BSOFT), part of the multibillion-dollar CKA Birla Group, has been recognized as an 'Enterprise Innovator' in the HFS Horizons: Next-Gen IT Infrastructure Services, 2026 report by HFS Research, a leading global research and advisory firm.

Birlasoft’s AI-Driven Capabilities Earn ‘Enterprise Innovator’ Recognition

The HFS Horizons framework evaluates service providers across innovation, execution, ecosystem integration, and market impact. Horizon 2 recognizes organizations enabling end-to-end, infrastructure-led transformation at scale. Birlasoft's inclusion underscores its strength in delivering AI-first, platform-driven infrastructure transformation, reinforcing its position as a strategic partner for enterprises advancing toward intelligent operations.

Advancing AI-First Infrastructure Modernization

HFS Research recognized Birlasoft for its coherent and technically grounded AI-first infrastructure modernization vision. This approach is anchored in Agentic AI ops, infrastructure-as-code (IaC) generation, Configuration Management Database (CMDB) enrichment, and multi-LLM orchestration. Together, these capabilities enable enterprises to move beyond traditional infrastructure management to intelligent, autonomous, and policy-driven environments that support AI-native workloads, hybrid cloud ecosystems, and real-time decision-making.

Driving Platform-Led, Scalable Infrastructure Transformation

A key highlight of the recognition is Birlasoft's strong focus on platformization and reusable engineering assets, anchored in its Sigma ecosystem, including:

Sigma Orion: GenAI and Agentic AI for build, migration, transformation and operations across cloud and infrastructure environments

GenAI and Agentic AI for build, migration, transformation and operations across cloud and infrastructure environments Sigma GenEx: GenAI Experience platform

GenAI Experience platform Sigma AIOps: AIOps and autonomous infrastructure operations

AIOps and autonomous infrastructure operations Sigma B-Secure: Integrated security framework across users, applications, infrastructure, and networks

Leveraging pre-built agents, workflows, and automation frameworks, these platforms enable scalable and repeatable modernization. They accelerate transformation timelines while ensuring consistent, outcome-driven delivery across enterprise environments.

Angan Guha, CEO & Managing Director, Birlasoft, said, "This recognition from HFS Research reinforces Birlasoft's commitment to reimagining infrastructure through an AI-first lens. Enterprises today are looking beyond incremental improvements toward intelligent, autonomous, and resilient operations. Our platform-led approach, anchored in our Sigma ecosystem and AI capabilities, enables clients to accelerate modernization at scale while building the foundations for AI-native enterprises. We are focused on delivering measurable business outcomes for our clients by combining deep engineering expertise, ecosystem partnerships, and next-generation technologies."

Phil Fersht, CEO & Chief Analyst, HFS Research, said, "Most enterprises have spent the last decade treating infrastructure as plumbing. In the AI era, infrastructure becomes the intelligence layer that determines whether enterprises can actually scale automation, agents and real-time decision making. What stood out with Birlasoft is the focus on building reusable platforms, operational consistency and AI-ready foundations, instead of simply wrapping AI around legacy environments. The firms creating real impact right now are the ones helping clients industrialize AI operations at scale, not just experiment with isolated use cases."

Enabling the Future of AI-Driven Infrastructure

As enterprises accelerate the adoption of AI-native architectures and hybrid operating models, infrastructure is evolving into an intelligent control layer for enterprise operations. Birlasoft supports this transformation by building AI-ready foundations, modernizing legacy environments with minimal disruption, optimizing cost and performance, and driving continuous innovation through platform-led engineering. This recognition strengthens Birlasoft's position at the forefront of driving AI-first infrastructure transformation for global enterprises.

About Birlasoft

Birlasoft is a global technology company enabling "next-generation" digital transformation through expertise in Cloud, AI, Data, and enterprise solutions. Combining industry proficiency with advanced digital capabilities, it helps businesses accelerate change with speed, scale, and purpose, delivering "future-ready" solutions that enhance agility, resilience, and customer experience.

Part of the CKA Birla Group and led by Chairman Mrs. Amita Birla, Birlasoft's nearly 11,000+ professionals drive innovation while building a diverse, inclusive, and learning-oriented culture. With a strong focus on sustainability and long-term value creation, Birlasoft transforms enterprises and communities, earning its reputation as a trusted partner and one of the best places to work. Explore the innovation at www.birlasoft.com.

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SOURCE Birlasoft Limited