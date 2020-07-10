Bird Construction Inc. Declares Common Share Dividend In July 2020

LISTING: TORONTO STOCK EXCHANGE

SYMBOL: BDT

MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 10, 2020 /CNW/ - Bird Construction Inc. ("Bird") announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a common share cash dividend for July 2020 of $0.0325 per share to be paid on August 20, 2020 to shareholders of record on July 31, 2020.

The above-mentioned dividend on the common shares are designated as eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar applicable provincial legislation.

"Our Company is performing very well through the crisis to date with many thanks to our dedicated and committed employees. Our diversified business model and strength in our balance sheet support the declaration of a dividend for July 2020," said Teri McKibbon, President & CEO. "The ramp up of our work program in the second quarter of 2020, through the pandemic, was well-executed. As a result of the diversification and growth of our Backlog, the Board of Directors intends to revert back to the declaration of future monthly dividends on a quarterly basis starting in August 2020. We expect fiscal 2020 to be considerably more profitable than recent years."

This press release contains forward-looking information (as defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation) that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to materially differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information.

The Toronto Stock Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information contact:

T.L. McKibbon, President & CEO or

W.R. Gingrich, CFO

Bird Construction Inc.

5700 Explorer Drive, Suite 400

Mississauga, ON L4W 0C6

Phone: (905) 602-4122

SOURCE Bird Construction Inc.

