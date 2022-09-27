Bird Construction Inc. Awarded Contract for Covenant Community Health Centre in Edmonton

MISSISSAUGA. ON, Sept. 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Bird Construction Inc. (TSX: BDT) has been awarded a contract for construction of the Covenant Wellness Community - Community Health Centre in Edmonton, Alberta. The award is valued at approximately $95 million.

The new Community Health Centre will be the first phase of Covenant Health's planned Wellness Community in southeast Edmonton. Situated on an 11-acre site, the Community Health Centre will be an approximately 200,000 sq. ft, three-storey building with a two-level underground parkade. The facility will provide non-urgent, ambulatory medical clinics and complementary medical retail such as laboratory services, diagnostic imaging, and doctors' offices, as well as food service outlets. The architectural highlight of the building will be a two-storey atrium to facilitate the flow of users through the central common area.

"Covenant is pleased to move to the next phase of this innovative project," said Covenant Health CEO Patrick Dumelie. "We look forward to working collaboratively with Bird Construction to bring an integrated approach to aging in place, with its mix of housing and care development and services."

"We are proud to be selected by Covenant Health to support the development of their innovative wellness community," said Mr. Teri McKibbon, President and CEO of Bird. "This project adds to our long history as a strong institutional builder and is aligned with Bird's belief in providing sustainable and innovative solutions for our clients, partners, and the communities in which we live and work."

About Bird Construction

Bird (TSX:BDT) is a leading Canadian construction company operating from coast-to-coast and servicing all of Canada's major markets. Bird provides a comprehensive range of construction services from new construction for industrial, commercial, institutional, and civil infrastructure markets; to industrial maintenance, repair and operations services, heavy civil construction, and mine support services; as well as vertical infrastructure including, electrical, mechanical, and specialty trades. For over 100 years, Bird has been a people-focused company with an unwavering commitment to safety and a high level of service that provides long-term value for all stakeholders. www.bird.ca

SOURCE Bird Construction Inc.