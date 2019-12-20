Bird Construction Inc. Announces The Execution Of A Subcontract For The Construction Of Stations And A Light Rail Maintenance Facility With The Consortium Contracted To The City Of Ottawa To Design, Build And Finance The Confederation Line Extension Light Rail Transit Project In Ottawa, Ontario

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Dec. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - Bird Construction Inc. (Bird) announced today that it has executed a subcontract with East-West Connectors, the consortium contracted by the City of Ottawa to design, build and finance the Stage 2 Confederation Line Extension project in Ottawa, Ontario. Bird will construct seven of the sixteen Confederation Line Stage 2 light rail transit stations and one light maintenance and storage facility.

The Stage 2 Confederation Line East and West Extensions represent a significant advancement of commuter travel in the Greater Ottawa Area and is being funded by all three levels of government. Substantial Completion of the East Extension is expected in 2024 with the West Extension to achieve Substantial Completion in 2025.

"Bird will celebrate its 100th year as a Canadian company in 2020 and is proud to be part of a marquis project in our Nation's Capital. As part of our ongoing diversification strategy, Bird has developed expertise in the construction of the vertical elements of rail transit systems and this project leverages our core competencies in this market", said Mr. Terrance McKibbon, President and CEO of Bird.

This press release contains forward-looking information (as defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation) that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to materially differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information.

The Toronto Stock Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information contact:

T.L. McKibbon, President & CEO or

W.R. Gingrich, CFO

Bird Construction Inc.

5700 Explorer Drive, Suite 400

Mississauga, ON L4W 0C6

Phone: (905) 602-4122

SOURCE Bird Construction Inc.

Related Links

http://www.bird.ca

