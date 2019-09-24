Bird Construction Inc. Announces Release Date And Conference Call For 2019 Third Quarter Financial Results

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 24, 2019 /CNW/ - Bird Construction Inc. announced today that it will release its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 after market close on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, and will host a conference call to discuss the results on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (ET).

Analysts and institutional investors are invited to access the conference call by dialing 1-855-328-1925 at least 10 minutes prior to the start.

Related financial documents will be posted at http://www.bird.ca/Investors/publications.html.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc. (TSX: BDT) is one of Canada's leading General Contractors with offices in St. John's, Halifax, Saint John, Wabush, Montreal, Toronto, Ottawa, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver. The Company services the industrial, commercial and institutional markets as well as the heavy civil construction and contract surface mining sectors.

For further information contact:

T.L. McKibbon, President & C.E.O or

W.R. Gingrich, C.F.O

Bird Construction Inc.

5700 Explorer Drive, Suite 400

Mississauga, ON L4W 0C6

Phone: (905) 602-4122

