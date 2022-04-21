Bird Construction Inc. Announces Multi-Year Mining Services Contract With Client In Northeastern Ontario

MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Bird Construction Inc. ("Bird") is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a three-year contract for mining services by a client in Northeastern Ontario, Canada. The value of the work is approximately $70 million over the multi-year contract.

"We are seeing the pace of demand for mining services accelerate, making this an exciting time to be a service provider for this important sector of the Canadian economy," said Mr. Teri McKibbon, President and CEO of Bird. "Our full project lifecycle offering, self-perform industrial, and expanded civil capabilities ensure we are well-positioned for future opportunities."

This press release contains forward-looking information (as defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation) that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to materially differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information.

The Toronto Stock Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information contact:

T.L. McKibbon, President & CEO or

W.R. Gingrich, CFO

Bird Construction Inc.

5700 Explorer Drive, Suite 400

Mississauga, ON L4W 0C6

Phone: (905) 602-4122

About Bird Construction

Bird (TSX: BDT) is a leading Canadian construction company operating from coast-to-coast and servicing all of Canada's major markets. Bird provides a comprehensive range of construction services from new construction for industrial, commercial, institutional, and civil infrastructure markets; to industrial maintenance, repair and operations services, heavy civil construction, and mine support services; as well as vertical infrastructure including, electrical, mechanical, and specialty trades. For over 100 years, Bird has been a people-focused company with an unwavering commitment to safety and a high level of service that provides long-term value for all stakeholders. www.bird.ca

SOURCE Bird Construction Inc.