Bird Construction Inc. Announces Mechanical And Electrical Maintenance Services Contract Award Valued At Approximately $75M

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Bird Construction Inc. ("Bird") announced today that it has been awarded a three-year contract with a two-year extension option for mechanical and electrical maintenance services for the North West Redwater Partnership. The total value of the multi-year contract awarded is potentially up to $75 million.

"Our ability to bundle services and create efficiencies for our valued industry partners is translating into positive outcomes and this award reflects that the value is being recognized by existing long-term clients. I am very pleased to see the consistent performance and strong client service approach of our operations team translate into a multi-year award that positively contributes to our growing recurring revenue streams," said Mr. Teri McKibbon, President and CEO of Bird. "We continue to be well positioned in Western Canada and are seeing this translate into robust opportunities in historically higher margin self perform industrial works, demonstrating the value of our Stuart Olson acquisition and contributing to our long-term commitment to deliver sustainable, profitable growth, and build long-term shareholder value."

This press release contains forward-looking information (as defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation) that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to materially differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information.

About Bird Construction

Bird (TSX: BDT) is a leading Canadian construction company operating from coast-to-coast and servicing all of Canada's major markets. Bird provides a comprehensive range of construction services from new construction for industrial, commercial, and institutional markets; to industrial maintenance, repair and operations services, heavy civil construction, and contract surface mining; as well as vertical infrastructure including, electrical, mechanical, and specialty trades. For over 100 years, Bird has been a people-focused company with an unwavering commitment to safety and a high level of service that provides long-term value for all stakeholders. www.bird.ca

