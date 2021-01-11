Bird Construction Inc. Announces Its Wholly Owned Subsidiary, Stuart Olson Construction Ltd., Has Been Awarded The Nanaimo Correctional Centre Replacement Project

LISTING: TORONTO STOCK EXCHANGE

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Jan. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Bird Construction Inc. (TSX: BDT) announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Stuart Olson Construction Ltd., has been awarded a $154 million design-build contract for the Nanaimo Correctional Centre (NCC) Replacement Project in Nanaimo, British Columbia. Bird previously announced being selected as the preferred proponent late last year. The Stuart Olson Construction Ltd. design-build team includes the local expertise of 17 collaborating partners.

The NCC Replacement Project features modernized spaces for educational, vocational and certified trades training in addition to rehabilitative and culturally responsive Indigenous programming. It also includes Vancouver Island's first provincial custody capacity for women. The two local First Nations, Snuneymuxw and Snaw'Naw'As, will also have input into the design as well as job and contract opportunities during construction.

Design activities are expected to commence in January 2021, with pre-construction proceeding in the first quarter of 2021.

"This project is one that demonstrates a strong fit for our institutional portfolio in British Columbia as well as an important and valuable piece of infrastructure for the community," said Mr. Teri McKibbon, President and CEO of Bird. "We look forward to working with our partners and the local community to successfully deliver this infrastructure project."

Bird (TSX:BDT) is a leading Canadian construction company operating from coast-to-coast and servicing all of Canada's major markets. Bird provides a comprehensive range of construction services from new construction for industrial, commercial, and institutional markets; to industrial maintenance, repair and operations services, heavy civil construction, and contract surface mining; as well as vertical infrastructure including, electrical, mechanical, and specialty trades. For over 100 years, Bird has been a people-focused company with an unwavering commitment to safety and a high level of service that provides long-term value for all stakeholders. www.bird.ca

