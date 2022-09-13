Bird Construction Inc. Announces Contracts For Two Wind Farm Developments

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Bird Construction Inc. ("Bird") is pleased to announce that it has been awarded Engineering, Procurement and Construction ("EPC") contracts for two wind farms in development by Capstone Infrastructure Corporation ("Capstone").

The Wild Rose 2 Wind Farm will be constructed in Cypress County, Alberta, approximately 20 km southeast of Medicine Hat. It will have a rated capacity of 192 MW of renewable energy. The Buffalo Atlee Wind Farm contract has a rated capacity of 61.7 MW, and will be located approximately 100km northwest of Medicine Hat, Alberta.

"We are excited to work with Capstone to deliver these important renewable energy projects," said Teri McKibbon, President and CEO of Bird. "We look forward to leveraging Bird's extensive self-perform capabilities to build our growing portfolio of future energy projects as we continue to expand and diversify our work programs across Canada."

About Bird Construction

Bird (TSX: BDT) is a leading Canadian construction company operating from coast-to-coast and servicing all of Canada's major markets. Bird provides a comprehensive range of construction services from new construction for industrial, commercial, institutional, and civil infrastructure markets; to industrial maintenance, repair and operations services, heavy civil construction, and mine support services; as well as vertical infrastructure including, electrical, mechanical, and specialty trades. For over 100 years, Bird has been a people-focused company with an unwavering commitment to safety and a high level of service that provides long-term value for all stakeholders. www.bird.ca

About Capstone Infrastructure

Capstone (TSX: CSE.PR.A) is generating our low-carbon future, driving the energy transition forward through creative thinking, strong partnerships, and a commitment to quality and integrity in how we do business. A developer, owner, and operator of clean and renewable energy projects across North America, Capstone's portfolio includes approximately 776 MW installed capacity across 30 facilities, including wind, solar, hydro, biomass, and natural gas cogeneration power plants. Please visit www.capstoneinfrastructure.com for more information.

